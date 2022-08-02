Ashram, video and rape horror: Rajasthan woman's shocking allegations

A woman was allegedly raped by the Bhagwan Dattatreya Ashram Sevadar on the pretext of getting rid of a 'Kaal Sarp Dosh'. Hemlata, a Sadhvi at the Ashram, is accused of videographing the crime and threatening the victim

A Sadhvi at Bhagwan Dattatreya Ashram in Rajasthan's Jalore has been accused of being an accomplice to a crime involving the rape of a devotee. The Sadhvi named Hemlata operates the Ashram, while the main accused -- identified as Tagaram -- is the Ashram Sevadar.

Also Read: Indian Rupee has not collapsed, it is finding its own course: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Sadhvi of the ashram, located in Arva Janipura village of ​​Jalore district's Sanchore area, has been accused of pressuring the woman to have an illicit relationship with Tagaram to get rid of 'Kaal Sarp Dosh'. It is alleged that the Sadhvi told the victim that she would have to keep physical relations with Tagaram for 108 days to get rid of her "dosh".

The victim alleged that her husband and in-laws had great faith in the priest and were devoted to Ashram's service. It was her husband who first took her to the Ashram to introduce her to Hemlata and Tagaram.

In her complaint, the victim claimed that Sadhvi Hemlata told her that she would face difficulties in life owing to the 'Kaal Sarp Dosh'. Sadhvi Hemlata allegedly intimidated her, stating that the victim's life would remain troublesome. She told the victim to reach out to Tagaram to find a remedy.

Tagaram allegedly told the victim that the only cure was to have an illicit relationship. The victim has alleged that on February 19, 2022, Tagaram and Hemlata fraudulently called her to the ashram. She claimed that Hemlata took her to a room built in the basement at around 8 pm. Tagaram was already there, the victim claimed.

As Tagaram tried to rape her, the victim screamed, but Sadhvi Hemlata stuffed a cloth in her mouth and proceeded to make a rape video, the complaint claims, adding that the accused warned her that they would leak the video if she told anybody about what had happened.

The victim claimed that she was repeatedly blackmailed. Then on July 27, she gathered courage and filed a police complaint. The local police have collected evidence, some of which came from the victim. On the basis of the evidence, the police are now preparing to conduct a big raid on the Ashram.

Hemlata has thousands of followers

Local villagers say that the Dattatreya Ashram has been in operating since long, though nobody is certain of the exact year. At present, Hemlata runs the Ashram. She has about 2300 followers on Facebook. Devotees visit the Ashram from Pali, Jalore, Sirohi and adjoining districts. The Ashram's claim to fame is its ability to cure diseases.

Ironically, opium intoxication is the highest in this belt, which includes Jalore, Pali and Barmer. And opium is reportedly provided as treatment in the Ashram. According to local reports, Hemlata often attends religious events in the surrounding districts. Many religious events are also held in her ashram. The last post on Facebook is from June 21.

Also Read: 'I was promised Rs 25 crore for Rajya Sabha vote...' Rajasthan minister's explosive claim