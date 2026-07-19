Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Shine AV Learning's Inclusive Education Mission-2030, unveiling learning material for special needs children. He praised the initiative and stressed the govt's focus on inclusive, quality education for all.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated Shine AV Learning's Inclusive Education Mission-2030 at a private hotel on Rajpur Road in Dehradun, a press release stated. The Chief Minister also unveiled a range of visual learning curriculum-based books and educational material designed for children with special needs.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said that Shine AV Learning's initiative is an important step towards making education more accessible, effective, and inclusive. He said that both the Central and State Governments have consistently accorded the highest priority to education. Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the policy aims not only to educate children but also to equip them with critical thinking, innovation, and the confidence to succeed in life.

Strengthening the Education Sector

As per the release, Dhami said the state government is continuously strengthening the education sector by promoting smart classrooms, ICT labs, PM SHRI schools, Atal Utkrisht Schools, digital learning content, and science and innovation-based education. To ensure inclusive education reaches every child, the government has upgraded schools with ramps, railings, accessible toilets, adapted furniture, and safe drinking water facilities.

Commitment to Special Needs Education

The Chief Minister said that around 5,800 children with special needs are currently enrolled in schools across Uttarakhand. Through 11 government-run special schools, more than 1,300 children are receiving specialised education and rehabilitation services. He added that over 300 special educators have been appointed at the primary and secondary levels, while recruitment for the remaining vacant posts is underway. He said the government's objective is to ensure inclusive and quality education so that every child in the state can realise their full potential and contribute to building a developed India. "We must prepare our children not just for examinations, but for life," he said.

Praise for Innovators and Reverse Migration

Congratulating educationist Anita Sharma and the entire Shine AV Learning team, the Chief Minister said Sharma had returned from abroad to Uttarakhand and introduced innovative practices in the field of education. He described her decision as an inspiring example of reverse migration for others. He added that in recent years, many migrants have expressed a desire to return to their native villages, with several already doing so. He stressed the need to preserve the state's heritage and carry forward its rich cultural traditions.

Uttarakhand: A Model for Development

Dhami said Uttarakhand embraces people from across the country and that its people value individuals based on their ideas and work. Despite several challenges, he said, the state has continued to move steadily on the path of development, with the people of Uttarakhand constantly inspiring the government to achieve greater progress. He further said that Uttarakhand has emerged as a model for the country in several areas. The state was the first in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), secured the top position in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) rankings, and introduced stringent measures such as a strong anti-copying law to ensure transparency and merit in the education system, the press release said. (ANI)