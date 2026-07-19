YSRCP leaders promised Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of 6 fishermen who died in the Visakhapatnam boat tragedy, while distributing Rs 49 lakh as initial aid. The party slammed the govt's delayed rescue and inadequate response.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders reaffirmed that the party would provide Rs 1 crore compensation to each family of the six fishermen who lost their lives in the Visakhapatnam fishing boat tragedy once it returns to power, besides providing a new fishing boat to survivor Chinna, who lost his livelihood in the accident. As per the release, the assurance was made while distributing Rs 49 lakh in financial assistance, Rs 7 lakh each to seven affected families, including Chinna, through cheques personally signed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from party funds.

YSRCP Slams Government's 'Delayed' Response

YSRCP leaders said the six fishermen would have survived had the government launched rescue operations immediately instead of delaying the response for nearly 18 hours. They criticised the coalition government for failing to visit the bereaved families even after 15 days and said the administration limited its response to an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh per family.

They questioned Fisheries Minister Atchannaidu for citing eye surgery as the reason for not visiting the victims while finding time to criticise YS Jagan, and said Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha confined her response to a video call instead of visiting the families in person. The leaders recalled that YS Jagan personally visited the victims' families, extended financial support, and stood by them during their time of grief.

Pledge for Future Support and Welfare

They also highlighted the welfare measures introduced for fishermen during the previous YSRCP government, including enhanced oil subsidy, Matsyakara Bharosa and pension benefits at the age of 50. Stating that fishermen deserve dignity, security and timely government support, YSRCP leaders said the party would continue its fight until every affected family receives Rs 1 crore compensation, and reiterated that a future YSRCP government would also provide a new boat to Chinna and ensure comprehensive rehabilitation for the victims' families. (ANI)