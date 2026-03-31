A customer in Ajmer has accused Domino's of delivering a non-vegetarian pizza instead of a vegetarian order, hurting his religious sentiments. The customer, Love Agarwal, rejected a refund and demanded strict action and a written apology. The incident has gone viral, raising concerns about food handling standards and possible consumer forum action.

A major controversy has erupted in Rajasthan's Ajmer after a customer was allegedly served a non-vegetarian pizza instead of a vegetarian one by Domino's. The incident has raised concerns about food handling and customer sensitivity. The case took place in the Vaishali Nagar area, where a resident claimed his religious beliefs were hurt after the mix-up.

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The customer, Love Agarwal, had placed an online order for a vegetarian pizza from a Domino’s outlet located at CSM Mall in Panchsheel Nagar. According to him, the delivery executive, identified as Rajjak, handed over the order at his home. After starting to eat, Love noticed a different taste, according to a report by NDTV.

On checking carefully, he realised that the pizza was non-vegetarian. This came as a shock to him, as he follows a strict vegetarian lifestyle.

'Religious sentiments hurt'

Love Agarwal said he is a deeply religious person and does not consume non-vegetarian food. He also stated that non-veg food is not allowed in his home.

He said that eating non-veg unknowingly caused him emotional distress. He called the outlet and informed them about the issue, calling it not just a delivery error but a serious matter linked to his faith.

Company response and apology

Around 30 minutes after the complaint, the area manager, Rahman, contacted the customer. He admitted the mistake and described it as a 'human error'. The manager offered a refund for the order and apologised for the inconvenience caused. However, this response did not satisfy the customer.

Customer rejects refund, demands accountability

Love Agarwal strongly reacted to the refund offer. He said that the issue was not about money but about his religious beliefs. He questioned the manager, asking if a refund could undo what had already happened. He also said the company was treating a serious issue too lightly.

The customer demanded a written apology from the store and strict action against those responsible.

Fresh pizza sent, but anger remains

After the situation escalated, the outlet sent a fresh vegetarian pizza to the customer about an hour later. However, Lav said this did not resolve the matter. He insisted that steps must be taken to ensure such mistakes do not happen again, especially in cases involving food preferences linked to religion.

Incident goes viral on social media

The issue gained attention after the call recording and order bill were shared on social media. Many users criticised the food chain and questioned its quality control and delivery process.

Local residents also raised concerns about how vegetarian and non-vegetarian food is handled.

People in the area suggested that food outlets should maintain strict separation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian items. Some also called for separate kitchens and delivery systems to avoid such mix-ups.