A late-night fight between four young women outside a club in Bhopal’s MP Nagar turned violent, leaving one seriously injured. The women, reportedly drunk, began arguing before the clash escalated into a street brawl. One woman’s finger was cut and she was rushed to hospital. Police reached the spot and began an investigation.

A shocking incident was reported from Bhopal’s MP Nagar area in in Madhya Pradesh, late on Sunday night, where a fight between four young women turned violent outside a club. The incident took place at around 2:30 am and caused panic among people nearby. According to police, the argument began outside a club in the busy MP Nagar area. What started as a small dispute quickly got out of control.

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Argument turns into street fight

Eyewitnesses said that all four women appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. They began arguing over a minor issue, but within minutes, the situation turned aggressive.

The fight soon moved onto the road, where the women were seen physically attacking each other. The sudden violence created chaos in the area, with people gathering and trying to understand what was happening.

Despite the presence of bystanders, the fight continued for some time before it was brought under control.

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Woman injured during fight

During the clash, one of the women suffered a serious injury. Reports say her finger was cut during the fight, causing heavy bleeding. She was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment. Doctors are monitoring her condition.

The exact cause of the injury is still not clear, and police are looking into how it happened.

Police begin investigation

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. They managed to control the situation and prevent further violence.

Officials said they have started an investigation to find out what led to the fight. However, no formal complaint has been filed by any of the women so far. Police are also checking if there were any other people involved or if any weapons were used during the clash.

The police have said strict action will be taken if any complaint is filed in the case.

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