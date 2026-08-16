Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, remembering him as an "extraordinary statesman" dedicated to good governance and public welfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, who breathed his last on this day in 2018, describing him as an "extraordinary statesman" whose vision, leadership and commitment to good governance and public welfare continue to inspire generations.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. An extraordinary statesman blessed with remarkable vision, he dedicated his life to the service of our nation." He added, "His words and efforts inspired generations and his leadership strengthened our nation. His focus on good governance and public welfare will always continue to guide us."

Amit Shah recalls Vajpayee's value-based politics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Vajpayee, remembering him as a patriot and politician who dedicated his life to the service of the nation. In a post on X, Shah said, "On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister and the founder of BJP, Bharat Ratna, the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, I pay my homage to him."

He said, "Atal ji was a patriot politician of such caliber who dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the nation. On one hand, he made the entire world aware of India's strength through nuclear tests and the Kargil War, while on the other hand, his value-based politics brought the vision of Antyodaya and good governance to the ground for the first time." Shah further said, "Atal ji's towering personality and leadership will continue to inspire every BJP worker towards nation-building forever."

Rajnath Singh remembers 'Nation First' spirit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Vajpayee on his death anniversary, recalling his contribution to Indian democracy and national development. In a post on X, Singh said, "On the death anniversary of the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, I offer him millions of salutations and a humble tribute."

He said, "Atal Ji enriched Indian democracy through his thoughts and actions. Throughout his life, he worked with the spirit of 'Nation First, Always First.' For him, the fundamental purpose of politics was the nation's interest and public service." Singh added, "Under Atal Ji's leadership, India achieved new heights in the fields of strategic strength, economic development, and infrastructure. He played an extremely vital role in strengthening and instilling confidence in the country and giving a new direction to development."

He further said, "His personality, his ideals, and his resolve for national service will forever continue to inspire us all."

Vajpayee's Political Career

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as Prime Minister three times. His first stint in 1996 lasted just 13 days. He returned for an 11-month term from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full five-year term from 1999 to 2004. In 2015, he was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. (ANI)