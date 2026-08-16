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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Warning For Tamil Nadu For Two Days, Check Districts
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds over the next two days. Chennai may also see light to moderate showers, while several districts remain under a rain alert
Heavy Rain Alert For August 17-18
The IMD has forecast heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days due to a feeble trough in the lower-level atmosphere along the coastal areas.
On August 17, isolated heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds of 40-50 kmph is likely over Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai.
Moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds of 40-50 kmph may occur at a few places across the Western Ghats districts, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Salem, Namakkal, Perambalur, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore and Cuddalore. Puducherry may also receive similar weather.
On August 18, Chengalpattu and Villupuram could receive isolated heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore may see moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.
The Western Ghats districts are likely to receive light to moderate rain, while other parts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal may experience light rain with thunderstorms.
Chennai Weather And Temperature Outlook
Chennai is expected to remain partly cloudy on August 16, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms possible in some parts of the city during the evening and night.
The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 36-37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle around 27-28 degrees Celsius.
From August 16 to August 19, maximum temperatures in isolated parts of north interior Tamil Nadu could remain 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal. Temperatures across the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to remain near normal.
Fishermen Advised Against Venturing Into Sea
The weather department has issued a warning for fishermen along several sea areas between August 16 and August 19.
Along the south Tamil Nadu coast and parts of the Gulf of Mannar, squally winds of 45-55 kmph, occasionally reaching 65 kmph, are likely.
On August 16 and 17, similar winds of 45-55 kmph, occasionally reaching 65 kmph, are expected over parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal. Winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, may also prevail along the north Andhra coast, parts of the northwest Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.
Over the Arabian Sea, winds of 45-55 kmph, occasionally reaching 65 kmph, are expected over parts of the west-central and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea from August 16 to August 19.
The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the warned sea areas during the specified period.
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