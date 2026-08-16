The IMD has forecast heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days due to a feeble trough in the lower-level atmosphere along the coastal areas.

On August 17, isolated heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds of 40-50 kmph is likely over Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai.

Moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds of 40-50 kmph may occur at a few places across the Western Ghats districts, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Salem, Namakkal, Perambalur, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore and Cuddalore. Puducherry may also receive similar weather.

On August 18, Chengalpattu and Villupuram could receive isolated heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore may see moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

The Western Ghats districts are likely to receive light to moderate rain, while other parts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal may experience light rain with thunderstorms.