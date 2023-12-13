Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Railways to roll out Vande Bharat Sabari Special Trains between Chennai and Kottayam; Check details

    Sabarimala season: To ease the huge rush at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, the Indian Railways have announced Vande Bharat Sabari Special trains that will be operated for four days between Chennai Central and Kottayam stations.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 8:22 PM IST

    Chennai: Amid huge footfall of devotees at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, the Indian Railways has announced to roll out a special train between Chennai and Kottayam for four days. The Vande Bharat Sabari Special Trains will be operated between Chennai Central- Kottayam via Salem, Erode, and Podanur to cater to the extra rush of traffic in view of Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

    The Vande Bharat rake of 8 coaches will be operational on December 15, 17, 22 and 24 from Chennai Central and Kottayam. 

    The Vande Bharat which departs from Chennai at 8.30 am, will reach Kottayam at 7.20 pm. From Kottayam, it will depart at 9 pm and reach Chennai at 9.30 am. The Vande Bharat Sabari Special train will have stops at Chennai Central, Katpadi, Salem, Erode, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, and Kottayam.

    Meanwhile, the High Court said that the current situation and uncontrolled crowding at Sabarimala were not expected. The High Court Devaswom Bench assessed that such situations could have been avoided and reiterated the need for special attention in the case of women and children. The court directed that entry to Sabarimala should be arranged accordingly. Those who come without a virtual queue and spot booking should not be allowed to attend. Spot booking is mostly done by Malayalis.

    The number of spot bookings should be capped, said the court. A press release should be issued regarding the spot booking limit. The court also inquired about the situation in Erumeli where pilgrims are waiting for hours following the rush. The court also suggested that if virtual queue booking is 80000 then spot booking should be 5000 or 10000. 

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 8:27 PM IST
