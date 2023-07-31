Railway cop involved in train shooting had short fuse, confirms senior officer

The accused, Chetan Singh, hails from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, while the victim, Tikaram Meena, an Assistant Sub-Inspector with RPF, was from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Mr. Meena, who was due for retirement in 2025, is survived by his wife and 80-year-old mother.

A tragic incident unfolded near Mumbai this morning when a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly opened fire on a moving train, resulting in the deaths of four people. According to a top officer of the RPF, the constable had a volatile temperament and seemingly lost control, leading to the fatal shooting. The victims included his senior, Tikaram Meena, and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai superfast express.

The incident occurred around 5 am near Palghar station. The accused jumped off the train at the next station in a bid to escape but was subsequently arrested.

In a statement to the media, Inspector General of RPF (Western Railway) Praveen Sinha disclosed, "He had a short fuse, he was quite hot-headed. There was no altercation. He just lost his temper and shot his senior, then fired at whoever he saw."

The accused, Chetan Singh, hails from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, while the victim, Tikaram Meena, an Assistant Sub-Inspector with RPF, was from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Mr. Meena, who was due for retirement in 2025, is survived by his wife and 80-year-old mother. His 35-year-old son and 25-year-old daughter are married. The family will receive a compensation of Rs 25 lakh, and an additional assistance of Rs 15 lakh has also been announced.

The Railways authorities have assured that compensation will be provided to the family members of the other victims as well.

As per railway officials, the tragic incident involved a total of four RPF personnel, including Chetan Singh and Mr. Meena, who had boarded the train at Surat station in Gujarat for their escort duty. Escort parties are deployed on long-distance trains to ensure security.

The two other RPF personnel who were on duty during the incident are also under scrutiny as part of the ongoing investigation.

Sumit Thakur, the chief public relations officer of Western Railway, stated that the accused, Chetan Singh, was associated with the Lower Parel RPF post.