Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Railway cop involved in train shooting had short fuse, confirms senior officer

    The accused, Chetan Singh, hails from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, while the victim, Tikaram Meena, an Assistant Sub-Inspector with RPF, was from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Mr. Meena, who was due for retirement in 2025, is survived by his wife and 80-year-old mother.

    Railway cop involved in train shooting had short fuse, confirms senior officer AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    A tragic incident unfolded near Mumbai this morning when a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly opened fire on a moving train, resulting in the deaths of four people. According to a top officer of the RPF, the constable had a volatile temperament and seemingly lost control, leading to the fatal shooting. The victims included his senior, Tikaram Meena, and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai superfast express.

    The incident occurred around 5 am near Palghar station. The accused jumped off the train at the next station in a bid to escape but was subsequently arrested.

    In a statement to the media, Inspector General of RPF (Western Railway) Praveen Sinha disclosed, "He had a short fuse, he was quite hot-headed. There was no altercation. He just lost his temper and shot his senior, then fired at whoever he saw."

    The accused, Chetan Singh, hails from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, while the victim, Tikaram Meena, an Assistant Sub-Inspector with RPF, was from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Mr. Meena, who was due for retirement in 2025, is survived by his wife and 80-year-old mother. His 35-year-old son and 25-year-old daughter are married. The family will receive a compensation of Rs 25 lakh, and an additional assistance of Rs 15 lakh has also been announced.

    The Railways authorities have assured that compensation will be provided to the family members of the other victims as well.

    As per railway officials, the tragic incident involved a total of four RPF personnel, including Chetan Singh and Mr. Meena, who had boarded the train at Surat station in Gujarat for their escort duty. Escort parties are deployed on long-distance trains to ensure security.

    The two other RPF personnel who were on duty during the incident are also under scrutiny as part of the ongoing investigation.

    Sumit Thakur, the chief public relations officer of Western Railway, stated that the accused, Chetan Singh, was associated with the Lower Parel RPF post.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 2:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: From August 1, price of Nandini milk will go up by Rs 3

    Karnataka: From August 1, price of Nandini milk will go up by Rs 3

    Manipur viral video incident may not be isolated case: CJI expresses concern, asks how many cases filed AJR

    Manipur viral video incident may not be isolated case: CJI expresses concern, asks how many cases filed

    Kerala: Vigilance nab MVD official for accepting bribe in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Vigilance nab MVD official for accepting bribe in Thrissur

    Kerala: Will BJP field Anil Antony in Puthuppally by-election? anr

    Kerala: Will BJP field Anil Antony in Puthuppally by-election?

    Last day to file Income Tax Returns (ITR): Here's what happens if you miss deadline AJR

    Last day to file Income Tax Returns (ITR): Here's what happens if you miss deadline

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: From August 1, price of Nandini milk will go up by Rs 3

    Karnataka: From August 1, price of Nandini milk will go up by Rs 3

    Redmi 12 Infinix GT 10 Pro Motorola G14 7 smartphones set to launch in August 2023 gcw

    Redmi 12 to Infinix GT 10 Pro: 7 smartphones set to launch in August 2023

    National Avocado Day: 7 dishes with a desi twist! LMA

    National Avocado Day: 7 dishes with a desi twist!

    Stay Hydrated and Healthy: 6 remarkable health benefits of Cucumbers MSW EAI

    Stay Hydrated and Healthy: 6 remarkable health benefits of Cucumbers

    10 reasons YOU should go for morning walks RBA EAI

    10 reasons YOU should go for morning walks

    Recent Videos

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon