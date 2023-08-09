Rahul Gandhi believes PM position is his birthright: BJP leader Amit Malviya

Expanding his critique, Malviya turned his focus towards Congress and other members of the INDIA alliance, including Gaurav Gogoi, Supriya Sule, and Dimple Yadav, who engaged in the opening of the no-confidence motion discussion in the Parliament.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Wednesday (August 9) marked the 81st anniversary of the Quit India Movement and seized the occasion to condemn nepotism while aiming a pointed remark at Rahul Gandhi, just prior to his much-anticipated Lok Sabha address.

Malviya voiced, "Rahul Gandhi's assumption of an inherent right to the prime ministerial position showcases a sense of entitlement that overlooks the fact that a forward-looking India has repeatedly cast aside his candidacy."

He further asserted, "These individuals of dynastic lineage remain relevant solely due to their influential political pedigrees, with their primary objective being the preservation of their established political footholds."

Highlighting the opposition members who spoke during the 'No Confidence Motion', Amit Malviya pointed out that Gaurav Gogoi, the son of late Congress leader and former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, and Dimple Yadav, wife of SP President Akhilesh Yadav, represent dynastic politics. He suggested that their allegiance is more towards safeguarding their political legacy rather than the welfare of the people or the nation's progress.

In contrast, Malviya praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a self-made leader who has emerged from humble beginnings, worked his way up the ranks, and secured the top political position through dedication and hard work, rather than relying on luck.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi marked the 81st anniversary of the Quit India Movement by asserting that India is united in its stance against corruption, dynastic politics, and appeasement. He tweeted, "Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule. Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India."