Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did King Charles III ask Prince Harry not to bring Meghan to see dying Queen Elizabeth?

    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    Prince Harry was the last to arrive at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, as the Queen's closest relatives rushed to be with her in her final hours. British media reported that King Charles told his youngest son not to bring his wife Meghan Markle at Balmoral castle.
     

    Prince Charles (now King Charles III) had told his younger son Prince Harry not to bring his wife Meghan Markle to see Queen Elizabeth before her death, reported the British media. On September 8, 2022, Prince Harry was the last person to arrive at Balmoral Castle as the Queen's closest family members raced to be with her in her dying hours. Prince Harry was also the first to leave on Friday, indicating that he was no longer a close member of the family.

    According to a source who spoke to The Sun, "Charles told Prince Harry that it wasn't right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time." The source further said, "Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome. It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family."

    In happier times, Prince Harry and his grandmother enjoyed a close, playful rapport, glimpsed by the wider public in 2016 when they appeared together in a comic video, reacting to a mic drop taunt from Barack and Michelle Obama, reported Reuters. 

    It was a complete coincidence, according to the media reports, that Prince Harry was in Britain when Queen Elizabeth II passed away. Prior to her demise, there were reportedly no plans announced for him to see his family during his visit from the United States, where he lives with his American wife Meghan.

    Meghan accused the royalty of racism in a bombshell interview the couple gave to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, albeit no names were mentioned. In the interview, she even said that her misery while a working royal had nearly driven her to death. She said that there had been "conversations" regarding the baby's skin colour in the family back when she was expecting Archie.

