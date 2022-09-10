Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    King Charles III proclamation: Use of ink pot gifted by Prince William and Harry seen as show of support?

    King Charles III on Saturday signed the declaration, which officially made him the new British Monarch using ink from a silver pot gifted to him by his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. 

    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 6:56 PM IST

    During a historic ceremony of the Accession Council on Saturday, King Charles was formally proclaimed as the new Monarch of Britain. He was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his son and heir, Prince William - the new Prince of Wales, who added their signatures to the formal proclamation documents.

    Also read: King Charles III proclaimed Britain's monarch; pledges to follow Queen Elizabeth II's 'inspiring example'

    Charles was required to sign two copies of the declaration during the meeting, which was broadcast on television for the first time ever. He used a fountain pen and a tiny silver jar of black ink. Camilla and William are said to have used the pot when they signed the paperwork.

    The touching gesture comes after months of tension between Harry and his father and brother. In his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry accused Charles of cutting him off financially and said William was "trapped".

    The use of the ink pot during the historic ceremony was seen as a show of support by the now Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex.

    Royal correspondent Rebecca English wrote on Twitter: "The ink pot on the signature table at today's Accession was a gift from Prince William and Prince Harry." 

    Also read: Did Nostradamus predict the end of British monarchy following Queen Elizabeth II's death?

    The throne had passed to the 73-year-old former Prince of Wales following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday and Saturday's ceremony marked his formal declaration and oath-taking at St. James's Palace in London.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2022, 6:56 PM IST
