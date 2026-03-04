Union Minister Chirag Paswan urged the opposition to present an alternative vision on the US-Israel vs Iran conflict, stating that merely making sarcastic comments is not enough. He questioned what their strategy would be if they were in power.

'Present an alternative vision': Paswan slams opposition on foreign policy

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that merely making sarcastic comments and questioning the government is not enough, and urged the opposition to present a clear alternative vision, on opposition leaders' remarks regarding the US-Israel vs Iran conflict. He said that as the opposition, it is their responsibility to complement the government and articulate what steps should be taken in such a sensitive situation.

Paswan extends Holi greetings, hopes for world peace

Speaking to reporters, Paswan said Holi should be a time of happiness, even as the world grapples with conflict and uncertainty. "This is a festival of happiness. May everyone's life be filled with happiness. There are many families whose happiness has been challenged due to the circumstances of war. I hope that soon there will be an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity in the world," he said.

Tributes to Ram Vilas Paswan

On the occasion of Holi, Paswan paid tribute to his late lather Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, stating, "Holi was one of my father's most favourite festivals. When he was alive, he used to celebrate this festival with great joy.

Paswan's mother Reena Paswan was also present for the Holi celebration and extended her greetings. She said, "I extend my best wishes to the people of the country on Holi. I have always stood with Chirag Paswan and I want him to reach new heights." (ANI)