Kerala Minister MB Rajesh highlighted the state's cleanliness success, spending Rs 1,591 crore for its 'Malinya Mukta Navakeralam' campaign. Eight cities from Kerala are in the top 100 cleanest, with Mattannur Municipality receiving an award.

Kerala's Cleanliness Milestone: 8 Cities in Top 100

Kerala Minister MB Rajesh on Wednesday highlighted the striking picture of the state, underlining that it has acquired a position amongst the top 100 cleanest cities in India. In a press conference, the Kerala Minister stated that a total of Rs 1,591 crore was spent throughout the state to ensure cleanliness. He noted that Mattannur Municipality has received a special award from the Central Government.

"'Malinya Mukta Navakeralam' (Garbage-Free New Kerala) was a major goal of the Local Self-Government Department, and we have been able to achieve it. An amount of Rs 1,591.28 crore was spent through local bodies for a waste-free state. Eight cities from Kerala are ranked among the top 100 cleanest cities in the country. Mattannur Municipality received a special award from the Central Government..." he said.

Waste-to-Energy Initiatives and Land Reclamation

Rajesh further stated that the first Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant in Bhramapuram has been completed, while the CBG plants in Kozhikode, Kollam, Thrissur, and Changanassery are in the initial stages. "The first CBG (Compressed Biogas) plant in Brahmapuram has been completed. The plant in Palakkad is in its final stage. Plants in Kozhikode, Kollam, Thrissur and Changanassery are in the initial stages. Out of 59 waste dump sites, including Brahmapuram, 24 have been cleared. A total of 70 acres of land that had been piled up with waste has been reclaimed," he said.

Bengaluru Tackles Garbage Crisis with Land Acquisition Plan

Meanwhile, in a separate case of garbage disposal in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on February 22 announced that the government is seeking to acquire 100 acres of land from willing farmers near hills and forests, asserting that a "permanent solution" must be found for the waste disposal issue.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar stated that he has instructed Rs 5000 crore of road works to be completed before the monsoon season arrives. "Yesterday, I conducted a review of Bengaluru city. I have instructed that the road works worth Rs 5,000 crore must be completed by March or April. I have also said that all the work should be finished before the onset of the monsoon," he said.

He further invited farmers who are willing to provide land anywhere within 40 km of the city. "If 5-6 farmers or builders near hilly or forest areas are willing to provide land, we are ready to acquire 100 acres of land at two different locations," he added.

"A permanent solution must be found for the garbage problem," he asserted, further adding that the government has already identified two sites to ensure better garbage disposal and that they are looking for two more sites. "The city is growing, so we have decided to purchase land now and keep it ready," he said.

Political Spat Over Garbage Disposal

A political row over the garbage disposal has erupted in Bengaluru, with Shivakumar alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have been stopping garbage disposal trucks in their constituencies to "blackmail" the state government into giving them grants, with multiple BJP leaders refuting his statements. (ANI)