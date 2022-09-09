Did Nostradamus predict the end of British monarchy following Queen Elizabeth II's death?

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. Here's a look at what Nostradamus predicted.

Nostradamus, a famous astrologer, once made a doomsday prophecy regarding what would happen to Britain's Royal family once the Queen passed away. Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. The UK now has a new monarch in Charles, the former Prince of Wales.

A day after Her Majesty's sad demise, the prediction of Nostradamus has resurfaced, and the prophecy appears to be horrific as King Charles III assumed the throne.

In Nostradamus' written works, Century 8 Quatrain 97, published in 1555, the famous astrologer spoke of "great powers" changing and a "Kingdom growing no more".

A post shared on the conspiracy forum Above Top Secret recently read, "At the end of the war, the great powers change. Near the shore, three beautiful children are born. Ruin to the people when they are of age. To change the country's Kingdom and see it grow no more."

How to interpret Nostradamus' prediction?

The children, according to experts, are Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's grandchildren - Princes William, Henry and Princess Beatrice.

The conflict would be the 1982 Malvinas War between Argentina and the United Kingdom. Strangely, Princess Diana of Wales gave birth to William, her firstborn, seven days after the war ended.

The coast could refer to the Atlantic Ocean, which surrounds the United Kingdom and is a crucial part of the British identity as an island nation, or the Thames River, which runs through London.

As a result, the prophecy would serve as a warning that the British monarchy would be destined to end after the death of the Queen and, incidentally, as a taste that the new King Charles III would not reign for very long due to his advanced age, while his successor Prince William could turn the nation into a republic for the second time in its history.

Who was Nostradamus and what did he predict for 2022?

The full name of the 16th-century French astrologer Nostradamus was Michel de Nostredame. His followers believe he accurately predicted the rise of Adolf Hitler, the start of World War Two, and the Great Fire of London in 1666.

Nostradamus also, allegedly predicted the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings in 1945 when he wrote: "Within two cities there will be scourges the like of which has never been seen."

However, sceptics think the mythical figure's obscure writings are too hazy to be taken seriously as predictions of the future.

The seer predicted a world shake-up for 2022, along with earthquakes, a meteorite fall, the beginning of a new world war, and the departure of a queen, all of which would cause instability and power struggles around the world.

Nostradamus accurately predicted the fire that destroyed the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in 2019 and that commercial space flight would become a reality in 2020, an idea that the Space X business pursued.