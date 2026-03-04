Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed the Congress and CPM for their 'shameless politics' of condemning only the US and Israel in the Iran conflict, while ignoring the risks Iran's actions pose to Malayalis in the Gulf.

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday criticised the Congress and the CPM for condemning only the US and Israel in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, accusing them of remaining silent about the risks faced by Malayalis living in Gulf countries due to Iran's actions. Speaking to reporters, Chandrasekhar said, "The CPM and the Congress are condemning only the US and Israel for attacking Iran and are absolutely silent about the dangers and the risks that have been inflicted on our Malayali brothers and sisters in the Gulf countries due to attacks by Iran. There is a shameless politics that the Congress and the CPM are invested in, and they are both the same. These two parties pretend to be different. They are identical in their approach towards Political Islam and this kind of radical Islam, they will always speak out in support of violent Islamic States and Islamic organisations, whether it is a Jamaat-e-Islami or whether it is Iran, but are curiously silent about Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia and all these countries where hundreds and lakhs of Malayalis are living, send the money back to our state and this state's economy is afloat."

Chandrasekhar Accuses Leaders of Selective Outrage

He further said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will talk about Gaza but will not talk about the thousands of Christians killed in Nigeria or the Christians being massacred in Syria. "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will talk about Gaza but will not talk about the thousands of Christians killed in Nigeria or the Christians being massacred in Syria. Pinarayi Vijayan, who will drop everything and go to the US for his hospital visits and his treatment and not use a government hospital, will criticise the US and Israel but will be strangely silent about Jamaat-e-Islami killing Hindus in Bangladesh. Or the very many thousands and lakhs of Malayalees that are at risk in the GCC," he added.

Conflict Escalates Following Strikes on Iran

The conflict in West Asia is now on Day 5 following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country on Saturday.

Mojtaba Khamenei Tipped as Successor

Israeli Media has reported that Ayatollah Khamenei's son Mojtaba has been chosen as the successor to his father and will take over as the Supreme leader. Senior Israeli officials told Ynet news that the Assembly is expected to formally announce Mojtaba Khamenei as successor in the coming hours. However, no independent confirmation has come from the official Iran state media on the development. (ANI)