King Charles pays an emotional tribute to ‘darling mama’, vows to serve with loyalty and love

In his first address as monarch, King Charles paid a moving tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and pledged to carry on her legacy of lifelong service. King Charles said, "I pay tribute to my mother's memory, and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings sadness to so many, and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all."

King Charles made his first speech as the oldest king, in which he recalled Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday after 70 years of rule. The British Royal Family acknowledged the death of the longest-reigning monarch, stating that the 96-year-old died peacefully at the royal residence in Scotland.

According to a tradition dating back a century, 73-year-old Charles was the oldest person to ascend to the British monarchy. Following the passing of the Queen, he addressed the British people and referred to Prince William and Kate Middleton as the Prince and Princess of Wales, the position he previously held.

King Charles acknowledged that the feeling of loss was "beyond measure". He said, "I honour my mother's life of devotion and pay respect to her memory. I am aware that her passing has saddened a great number of people, and I share your profound feeling of loss."

"Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a good life; she fulfilled her purpose and was greatly missed when she passed away. I am renewing my commitment to serve you all for the rest of my life," Charles stated.

He promised to serve Britain, its territories, and the Commonwealth with devotion and commitment throughout the address. He said that he would not be able to devote as much to charity because of the obligations of his position as the king.

King Charles III declared that the loss of his mother caused him "deep sadness." He promised to continue his "lifelong service" to the Queen. The King declared that he would "uphold the institution" in "the remaining time God provides." The late Queen could "see the best in people," the King added.

"I just want to say thank you to my dear late Papa as you start your final big journey to join me. May angelic flights serenade you to sleep," King Charles murmured.

He remarked, "I honour my mother's life of devotion and pay respect to her memory."

After the Queen's passing, there was a change in the line of succession. The Prince and Princess of Wales are now Charles' eldest son and daughter-in-law. The current heir to the British throne is Prince William, and his son Prince George is third in line.

According to a report, senior officials from the Accession Council would assemble at St. James' Palace the day following the queen's passing to announce Charles as the next monarch. At the Palace and the Royal Exchange in London, the proclamation will be read aloud. This will validate Charles' status as king, according to the text.

King Charles arrived back in London from Balmoral Castle to a large crowd of admirers assembled outside Buckingham Palace to pay honour to the Queen. He stepped out of his limousine to greet some of the throngs of mourners and others waiting to welcome the new king or queen amid rounds of 'God Save the King' applause.

In a jet black suit, Charles shook hands, collected flowers, and waved as mourners gave condolences, some put up their phones for pictures, and cries of "We love you, King Charles" could be heard.

