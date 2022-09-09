Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Queen Elizabeth II death: Here are the new titles of the British Royal family

    Prince Charles has been caught between a modernizing monarchy, trying to find its place in a fast-changing and more egalitarian society, while maintaining traditions that give the institution its allure.

    Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, the Royal family members have received new titles. Prince Charles has finally become the King of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms, ending a wait of more than 70 years.

    His late mother was overwhelmingly popular and respected, but she leaves a royal family that has seen reputations tarnished and relationships strained, including lingering allegations of racism against Buckingham Palace officials.

    At the age of 73, the oldest monarch to take the throne in a lineage that dates back 1,000 years, Prince Charles is all set to confront those challenges with his second wife Camilla, who still divides public opinion, by his side.

    Apart from Prince Charles, his wife Camilla (the Duchess of Cornwall) will now be known as Queen Consort. The King's eldest son, Prince William, will now be their heir to the throne, and his wife, Kate Middleton, have also updated their official Twitter account to reflect the change in titles.

    Before the queen's death, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were called as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Now, the couple has received the title "The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge". 

    In addition to these titles, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle will retain their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, their son Archie and daughter Lilibet could possibly become a prince and princess.

    That tension can be seen through the lives of his own sons. The eldest, William, 40, now the heir himself, leads a life of traditional duty, charity work and military pageantry, while younger son Harry, 37, resides outside Los Angeles with his American ex-actress wife Meghan and family, forging a new career more in keeping with Hollywood than Buckingham Palace.

    Buckingham Palace on September 8, issued a statement announcing the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. She was the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom as she reigned for 70 years and 7 months. Her eldest son, Prince of Wales, Charles succeeded her as the new King.

