Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Kohinoor Crown to go to Camilla, suggests report

Queen Elizabeth II had announced that Prince Charles wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, would become Queen Consort when he accedes to the throne. The 105.6 carat Kohinoor diamond, often called Koh-i-Noor, is a treasure trove of heritage. The diamond was given to Queen Victoria in 1849, following the British occupation of Punjab.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. She was earlier placed under medical supervision due to concerns around her health. The Queen's sons and grandchildren arrived to Balmoral Castle, where she was being cared for, late in the evening, and the Buckingham Palace then made the formal announcement. Prince Charles is the next in line to the throne after the end of her 70-year reign, and this will bring about another significant shift involving the Kohinoor diamond.

The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles' wife, will become Queen Consort when he ascends to the throne, the Queen said earlier this year. Camilla will then be given the Queen Mother's renowned Kohinoor crown at that time.

Also Read | Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: When the queen came to India

The 105.6 carat Kohinoor diamond, often called Koh-i-Noor, is a treasure trove of heritage. The diamond was discovered in India in the fourteenth century, and during the next years, it was owned by several people. The diamond was given to Queen Victoria in 1849, following the British occupation of Punjab. Since then, it has been a part of the British Crown Jewels, although there is still a long-standing ownership dispute involving at least four nations, including India.

A platinum crown made for Queen Elizabeth (after known as the Queen Mother) for the 1937 coronation of King George VI presently holds the Kohinoor diamond. On February 6, 1952, Elizabeth II, just 25 years old, succeeded her father King George VI to the throne. Prince Philip and she were wed on November 20, 1947. He expired last year.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Twitter flooded with tributes, mourn demise of longest-serving monarch