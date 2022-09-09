Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about her

Queen Elizabeth II's life was filled with royal adventure and excitement even before she succeeded her father, King George VI, to the throne in 1952, becoming Britain's longest-reigning queen. As the longest-serving British monarch bid goodbye to the world, here's looking at some lesser-known facts about Queen Elizabeth II.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II's life was filled with royal adventure and excitement even before she succeeded her father, King George VI, to the throne in 1952, becoming Britain's longest-reigning queen. The majestic nonagenarian enjoyed a drink (or two) while living the high life, from her first encounter with Prince Philip, her true love, at age 8 to learning to drive at 18 while serving in World War II and becoming the only British citizen legally allowed to operate a vehicle without a driver's licence. Prince Philip passed away at age 99 in April 2021. Also Read | Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: When the queen came to India

Image Credit: Getty Images

She had no passport

At the end of the day, Elizabeth was the Queen of England and was entitled to passport-free travel anywhere in the world. She does not require a passport, despite the fact that everyone in the Royal family does, including her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh. This is because the Queen's name appears on every passport; therefore, it would be absurd for her to go with her own. She was a trained mechanic

The Queen learnt how to repair truck wheels and maintain vehicle engines among other things after joining the army during World War II. Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Twitter flooded with tributes, mourn demise of longest-serving monarch

Image Credit: Getty Images

She served during World War II

Not only was she the princess who resides in the palace. Queen Elizabeth is the first and only female member of the British royal family to have held a position of military service. Queen joined the Women's Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War at the age of barely 18. First monarch to send an email

In 1976, Queen Elizabeth II become the first Royal ever to send an e-mail. On March 26, 1976, when Elizabeth visited a telecommunication research centre in England and there, she sent an email using ARPANET. Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Kohinoor Crown to go to Camilla, suggests report

Image Credit: Getty Images