HP Governor Kavinder Gupta, at HP University's 57th Foundation Day, stressed that education should nurture character and values. He called for integrating Indian Knowledge Systems with modern education to build a self-reliant India.

Governor Emphasises Value-Based Education

Himachal Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University, Kavinder Gupta, on Wednesday said that education should not only equip students with professional skills but also nurture character, values and a spirit of service. He emphasised the need to integrate Indian Knowledge Systems with modern education to build a strong, self-reliant and developed India.

Addressing the 57th Foundation Day celebrations of Himachal Pradesh University, the Governor congratulated the university fraternity and lauded the institution's remarkable journey since its establishment in 1970. He appreciated its academic excellence, quality research and NAAC 'A' Grade accreditation, describing the occasion as one of celebration as well as introspection.

Call for Research on Contemporary Challenges

Highlighting the growing challenges of climate change and natural disasters, Shri Gupta urged the university to strengthen research in disaster management, environmental sustainability and emerging technologies. He also stressed the need to promote interdisciplinary research, regional languages, Indian Knowledge Systems, and innovation in areas such as medicinal plants and organic farming.

'Adopt a Village' Initiative

The Governor called upon university teachers to adopt one village each and actively contribute towards spreading education, environmental awareness and social development at the grassroots level.

Quoting the ancient ideal, "Vidyartham Agachchha, Sevaartham Nirgachchha" (Come to acquire knowledge, leave to serve society), Shri Gupta said that graduates should carry modern technology in one hand and India's timeless values in the other. He expressed confidence that the harmonious blend of scientific advancement and India's ancient wisdom would help the nation emerge as a global knowledge leader.

Awards and University Achievements

On the occasion, the Governor presented the Best Teacher and Researcher Awards and Best Employee Awards to distinguished faculty members and staff.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Mahavir Singh welcomed and honoured the Governor. He highlighted the university's recent achievements, including research funding sanctioned by ARTRAC for innovation and research, and two major DRDO research projects worth ₹82 lakh and ₹87 lakh. He also informed that several new interdisciplinary centres and skill-oriented courses had been introduced to prepare students for future challenges.

Dean of Studies B.K. Shivram presented the University's Annual Report. A documentary titled "Pragati Ka Ek Varsh" was also screened on the occasion. Padma Shri awardee Shri Vidyanand Sarek, Nek Ram Sharma and Rajeev Chauhan, Assistant Professor, PGIMER Chandigarh, also addressed the gathering. Registrar Jyoti Rana proposed the vote of thanks. Members of the university fraternity and other eminent personalities were present on the occasion. (ANI)