J&K CM Omar Abdullah visited flood-hit Budgam, assuring aid to shopkeepers after a wall collapse. LG Manoj Sinha reviewed relief operations across districts affected by heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides, urging caution among residents.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas of Budgam following heavy rainfall that led to the collapse of a flood protection wall and the washing away of a nearby shop complex.

Abdullah met affected shop owners and tenants, directing them to submit documents related to shop permissions for verification and assuring assistance and compensation to those found to have legally approved establishments. "Due to heavy rainfall yesterday, the flood protection wall collapsed, causing the nearby shop complex to wash away. I met the shop owners and tenants and asked them to bring all documents related to the permissions for these shops to the DC office for verification. After reviewing the documents, we will provide assistance and compensation to those whose shops were legally approved. The shopkeepers have also requested temporary relocation. We will first get the site inspected, and further arrangements will be made," CM Abdullah said.

LG Manoj Sinha Reviews Situation Across J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also reviewed the ground situation in districts affected by heavy rains, flash floods and landslides and took stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

In a post on X, Sinha said he was briefed about the relief efforts being undertaken by district administrations and various agencies, including the SDRF, NDRF, J-K Police, Indian Army, BRO, NHAI, Health, PWD and Jal Shakti departments. "I spoke with senior officials today to assess the ground situation in districts affected by heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides across Jammu and Kashmir. During the review, I was briefed on ongoing relief efforts by district administrations, SDRF, NDRF, J&K Police, the Indian Army, BRO, NHAI, Health, PWD, and Jal Shakti departments. Directed teams to intensify rescue operations. Joint operations continue in Poonch and Rajouri and over 400 damaged roads in Jammu Division have already been restored," said LG.

Condolences for Ramban Tragedy

The LG further said that officials had been instructed to deploy manpower and machinery at safe and strategic locations near vulnerable areas for immediate response, while urging people to avoid unnecessary travel in high-risk zones. "I've instructed Officials to position manpower and machinery at safe, strategic locations near vulnerable areas for immediate response and issued directions to disseminate timely advisories to the citizens discouraging unnecessary travel in high-risk zones. I also spoke with DC Ramban regarding the tragic shooting stones incident in which two precious lives were lost. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. I have directed the district administration to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care and to provide all necessary support to the affected families during this difficult time," LG added.

Advisory Issued in Rajouri District

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, heavy rainfall lashed Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, prompting the district administration and Rajouri Police to issue advisories asking residents to remain alert amid apprehensions of a rise in river water levels and the risk of flash floods, landslides and waterlogging.

The district administration advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during the ongoing spell of heavy rain and urged them to stay away from rivers, streams and flood-prone areas. Residents were also asked not to attempt crossing flooded roads or bridges and to follow weather updates and instructions issued by the administration.

According to the public advisory, people have been requested to remain indoors unless travel is essential and to cooperate with the administration. In case of any emergency, residents have been asked to immediately contact the local administration or emergency services.

Rajouri Police also issued an urgent advisory, warning that the continuous heavy rainfall could lead to a rapid increase in the water level of rivers in the district. (ANI)