Participants are eagerly awaiting the November 28, 2026, results for the Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery. The draw features a Rs 21 lakh first prize and multiple other cash rewards. Winners must preserve their original tickets to claim their prizes following official guidelines.

The Punjab Lottery Result for November 28, 2026, is eagerly awaited by participants hoping to win the Rs 21 lakh jackpot in the Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery. Ticket holders are looking forward to the Saturday draw, which is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

The lottery offers several cash prizes, with the first-prize winner set to receive Rs 21 lakh. Participants can check their ticket numbers and series after the official results are announced.

Participants should keep their original tickets handy and carefully match the series and numbers once the results are published.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery, November 28: Rs 21 Lakh Winner, Full Prize List And More

Punjab State Dear 50 Jackal Saturday Weekly Lottery: Winning Numbers

First Prize: Rs 21,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 3,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

What Should Winners Do After Checking the Result?

Lottery winners should preserve their original tickets and ensure that all ticket details are clearly visible. They must follow the Punjab State Lotteries Department's official guidelines and submit the required documents within the prescribed claim period.

Participants are advised to verify their results through the official lottery department before making any prize claims.

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