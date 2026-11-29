The Punjab State Lottery is holding its Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Weekly Lottery draw on November 29, 2026, offering a grand first prize of Rs 21 lakh. Participants can check the official results and full prize list on the Punjab Government website.

The Punjab State Lottery is set to conduct its Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Weekly Lottery draw on November 29, 2026. Lottery participants are eagerly waiting for the latest draw, which offers a first prize of Rs 21 lakh. The Sunday weekly lottery is among the popular draws organised under the Punjab State Lotteries programme.

The Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Weekly Lottery draw is scheduled for 6:30 PM on Sunday. Participants can check their ticket numbers and the complete winning list once the results are officially announced. The lottery ticket is priced at Rs 50, while the first prize offers a substantial cash reward to the lucky winner holding the matching ticket.

Also Read | Punjab State Saturday Weekly Lottery Results, November 28: Dear 50 Jackal Winning Numbers OUT! Check Rs 21 Lakh Winner

Punjab State Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Weekly Lottery: Prize Money

The Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Weekly Lottery offers multiple prize categories. The published prize structure includes the following rewards:

First Prize: Rs 21,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 3,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Also Read | Punjab Dear 200 Lottery December 2026: Rs 1.5 Crore First Prize, Draw Date, Time And Claim Process

How To Check Punjab Lottery Result November 29, 2026?

Participants can check the Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Weekly Lottery result online after the official announcement.

Follow these steps:

Visit the official Punjab Government website at punjab.gov.in.

Navigate to the Finance Department and look for the Punjab State Lotteries section.

Search for the latest Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Weekly Lottery result notification.

Open the relevant result PDF or official notification.

Check the winning series and ticket number carefully.

Match the numbers against your original lottery ticket.

Participants should check every prize category, not just the first prize. A ticket that does not win the jackpot may still qualify for one of the smaller rewards.

As lottery results attract considerable online attention, participants should be careful about fake websites, misleading advertisements and fraudulent messages claiming to offer guaranteed winnings.

Some fraudsters may impersonate lottery officials and ask winners to pay registration charges, processing fees or advance payments to release their prize money.