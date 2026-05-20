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Four-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In Broad Daylight In Mohali, Grandparents Fight Abductors; Video Surfaces
A 4-year-old girl was kidnapped outside her grandparents' house in Punjab and the incident was caught on CCTV. The child had just returned from school when bikers and men in a sedan forcefully abducted her despite resistance from her grandparents.
Four-year-old girl abducted outside home in Punjab
A shocking kidnapping incident in Punjab’s Mohali has sparked fear and outrage after a four-year-old girl was allegedly abducted in broad daylight outside her grandparents’ house. The dramatic incident, which was caught on CCTV, is suspected to be linked to an ongoing custody dispute between the child’s parents.
Kurali, Punjab – In a shocking incident, a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly abducted in broad daylight from Kurali town in Punjab’s Mohali district, with the entire episode captured on CCTV cameras. The disturbing footage shows the child being forcibly taken and… pic.twitter.com/AcF5ABTKll
— NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) May 20, 2026
The kidnapping took place in Kurali area of Mohali district. The child’s father, who works as a teacher at a government school, has accused his wife and her family members of planning the abduction.
The CCTV footage of the incident has now gone viral on social media, with many people expressing concern about the safety of the young girl.
CCTV captures shocking abduction
According to the footage, the child had just returned home from school with her grandparents on a scooter.
As the grandmother stepped down to open the gate of the house, two men on a motorcycle suddenly approached them and tried to snatch the child from her grandfather.
A struggle immediately broke out on the road. During the scuffle, a white sedan arrived at the spot and several more men got out of the vehicle to help the bikers.
Despite the grandparents desperately trying to protect the girl, the abductors managed to overpower them.
In a shocking incident, a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly abducted in broad daylight from Kurali in Mohali district, with the entire incident captured on CCTV cameras.
According to reports, the disturbing footage shows the child being forcibly taken and pushed into a… pic.twitter.com/YUP46bDuGu
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The video shows the grandparents risking their lives by standing in front of the getaway car in an attempt to stop the kidnappers from escaping. However, the attackers forced the child into the vehicle and fled from the area.
Locals tried to chase abductors
As the grandparents screamed for help, several men from nearby houses rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion.
Two men even chased the speeding car in an attempt to rescue the child. However, the kidnappers managed to escape before they could be stopped.
The incident created panic in the residential area, with many residents shocked that such a kidnapping could happen openly in daylight.
Father blames wife over custody dispute
After the kidnapping, the child’s father strongly accused his wife of planning the entire operation.
He said the family did not recognise the people who came and took away the girl, but he suspected his wife was behind the incident because a legal battle over the child’s custody is already going on between them.
“We have a case ongoing over the child’s custody. Nonetheless, she took the law into her hands and did this,” the father alleged, as quoted by India Today.
He further claimed that his mother-in-law and another person identified as Sandeep Kumar were also involved in the kidnapping.
The father demanded a proper police investigation and urged authorities to safely recover his daughter as soon as possible.
Police investigation underway
Police are currently examining the CCTV footage and investigating all angles of the case, including the custody dispute between the parents.
As of the latest reports, the kidnapped girl has not yet been traced.
The viral video has led to strong reactions online, with many users asking whether the child is safe and criticising the growing number of such incidents.
Authorities are expected to question family members and people seen in the CCTV footage as the search operation continues.
The case has once again raised serious concerns about child safety and the misuse of personal disputes turning into dangerous criminal acts.
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