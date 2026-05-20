A shocking kidnapping incident in Punjab’s Mohali has sparked fear and outrage after a four-year-old girl was allegedly abducted in broad daylight outside her grandparents’ house. The dramatic incident, which was caught on CCTV, is suspected to be linked to an ongoing custody dispute between the child’s parents.

Kurali, Punjab – In a shocking incident, a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly abducted in broad daylight from Kurali town in Punjab’s Mohali district, with the entire episode captured on CCTV cameras. The disturbing footage shows the child being forcibly taken and… pic.twitter.com/AcF5ABTKll — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) May 20, 2026

The kidnapping took place in Kurali area of Mohali district. The child’s father, who works as a teacher at a government school, has accused his wife and her family members of planning the abduction.

The CCTV footage of the incident has now gone viral on social media, with many people expressing concern about the safety of the young girl.