A Delhi man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 10-month-old daughter and dumping her body in a septic tank at his home in Mukundpur. Police said the accused, Deepak, initially created a fake kidnapping story to mislead investigators. CCTV footage exposed contradictions in his statements, after which he confessed to the crime.

A shocking case from North Delhi's Mukundpur area has left people disturbed after a man allegedly killed his 10-month-old daughter and threw her body into a septic tank inside the house. According to police, the accused later tried to mislead investigators by creating a fake kidnapping story and claiming that the baby had suddenly gone missing while he was outside buying milk and biscuits.

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The accused, identified as Deepak, has now been arrested for murder.

Father claimed baby went missing

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, police said the incident came to light after Deepak informed authorities that his infant daughter had disappeared from the house on Saturday.

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He told police that he had stepped out to buy milk and biscuits and returned to find the child missing. Following the complaint, police launched a major search operation in the area. Several police teams were formed and CCTV footage from nearby streets and houses was checked carefully.

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However, investigators soon noticed several problems in Deepak’s statements.

CCTV footage raised suspicion

Outer North District DCP Hareshwar Swami said police found contradictions during questioning. According to officials, CCTV footage did not support Deepak’s claim that he had gone outside at the time he mentioned.

As suspicion grew, police intensified questioning.

During interrogation, Deepak eventually broke down and confessed to killing his daughter, police said. Officials stated that the accused admitted he was under financial stress and was upset about the responsibility of raising a second daughter.

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Police said he confessed to strangling the child before throwing the body into the septic tank inside the house.

Body recovered from septic tank

After the confession, police teams reached the house along with forensic experts and crime branch officials. The body of the 10-month-old girl was recovered from the septic tank during the operation.

Officials said forensic teams collected evidence from the spot and further investigation is continuing. The incident has shocked local residents, many of whom had earlier believed the child had genuinely been kidnapped.

Drug angle also under investigation

Police sources said investigators are also looking into another serious aspect of the case. According to preliminary findings, the accused may have given some intoxicating substance to his wife and elder daughter before carrying out the crime.

Police are now investigating the possible drug angle and are trying to determine exactly what substance may have been used.

Officials said medical and forensic reports will help confirm these details.

Murder case registered against accused

Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to murder. The accused Deepak is a resident of Mukundpur in the Bhalswa Dairy area of Delhi.

Police said he studied till Class 12 and worked as a van driver for a private school.

Investigators are also checking whether any family member knew about the crime earlier or helped hide evidence after the murder. Statements of family members, neighbours and other people connected to the case are currently being recorded.

Police officials said the investigation is still underway and more details may emerge after forensic examination and further questioning of the accused and family members.