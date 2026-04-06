A couple in Punjab's Pandori Mohalla, who lost four sons to drug addiction, now fear losing fifth son, Sonu, who is critically ill. Residents staged a protest demanding government action. Locals allege drugs are easily available and many youths have died. Families shared painful stories of loss and hardship, urging authorities to stop drug supply.

A couple in their sixties from Pandori Mohalla near Sultanpur Lodhi police station are living in deep fear. Joginder Pal Singh and Manjit Kaur have already lost four sons to drug addiction. Now, their fifth son, 32-year-old Sonu, is fighting for his life. Sonu is lying critically ill at home. His condition has left the family shattered. The couple fears they may soon lose him as well, according to a report by the Times of India.

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Protest by residents

On Sunday, the couple, along with many local residents, held a protest in the area. They demanded that the state government step in and take urgent action. The protesters asked the government to save Sonu and take strong steps to end the drug problem in their locality, the TOI report added.

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Serious allegations by locals

Manjit Kaur and other women from the mohalla said drugs are easily available in the area. They claimed that around 20 young people have died due to drug addiction in the past few years.

“Three have died in our mohalla in the last four to five months alone,” Manjit said.

She also shared her personal pain. “Two of my sons who died were married and two were unmarried. Now we fear our fifth son will meet the same fate,” she said.

Struggle to save Sonu

Manjit said Sonu was recently admitted to a hospital. However, she claimed doctors could not find his veins and only gave oral medicines before sending him home. She pleaded with the government to help save her son.

Sonu is married and has two small children, a son aged two-and-a-half years and a six-month-old daughter. The family had earlier admitted him to a de-addiction centre, but he returned home and relapsed within three days.

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Stories of loss and hardship

Many other women in the area shared similar stories. One woman said her daughter-in-law left because her son could not give up drugs. Another said her only son is also addicted. Some residents said addicts often steal or sell items from their homes to buy drugs.

They also alleged that drug sellers move freely in the area. According to them, peddlers come on motorcycles with covered faces, deliver drugs quickly, and leave.

Call for strong action

Residents said there is a big gap between what the government claims and what they see daily. They urged authorities to act strongly against drug supply. Manjit said most affected families in the area belong to the Mazhabi Sikh community and are very poor. She added that addiction has drained their limited savings.

The protesting women asked the government to save the youth and protect families from further loss.

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