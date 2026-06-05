AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Centre over exam paper leaks, calling the racket a 'business worth billions' backed by 'very big-shot people.' He alleged bad intentions and urged citizens to protest to force government action.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched a fierce attack on the central government over the recurring issue of exam paper leaks, characterising the racket as a "business worth billions" backed by "very big-shot people."

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Taking to X, Kejriwal said, "Paper leaks are a business worth billions and trillions. This racket involves very big-shot people. Until all of you take to the streets and force the government to act, this racket won't stop. Next year, there will be the same mess in all the papers again."

He further urged netizens, saying, "For the sake of your children's future, for your family's future, for the country's future - all of you come together and demand - enough is enough, we won't tolerate this anymore."

'Their Intention is Bad, Ours is Clear'

Addressing the issue in an attached video, Kejriwal alleged that the recurring nature of these leaks is a result of "bad intentions" within the current administration, stating, "In every exam conducted by the Central government, there are irregularities; every paper is either leaked or some fraud occurs. Why? It's a question of intention. Their intention is bad, while our intention is clear."

Targeting the Centre over alleged irregularities in national-level examinations, the AAP leader contrasted the situation with the records of the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab. "We have had a government in Punjab for four years; not a single paper was leaked. No irregularity occurred in any exam. For ten years, we ran the government in Delhi. Not a single paper was leaked, and no irregularities were found in any paper," he said.

CBSE Controversy and Blacklisted Company

Referring to the recent controversy surrounding the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system as an example, Kejriwal alleged that a company previously accused of irregularities in examinations in Telangana had been awarded the contract despite being blacklisted. "That company committed so much fraud in Telangana's exams that it was blacklisted. And because of its irregularities, more than 20 children in Telangana committed suicide. Yet, the Central government gave the contract for the entire country to that same company. Why? Because the Central government's intention was bad. And what was the result? The future of lakhs of children was ruined. Until now, no action has been taken against that company. No FIR has been filed, and no one has been arrested. They just formed a committee, and the committee will keep doing its work. The CBSE chairman was removed and made the Agriculture Secretary--that's it. No action was taken against anyone else," he alleged.

He further accused the government of attempting to shield those responsible rather than taking strict action. "This means a cover-up is being done for all the scams. Efforts are being made to protect the scammers. Why? Because they want to leak papers again next year, they want to commit fraud in OSM again next year. It's a scam involving billions and trillions; their intention is corrupt," he claimed.

NEET Paper Leak Allegations

In another example, Kejriwal referred to the NEET examination controversy, alleging that reports suggested the paper had been leaked during the paper-setting stage. "Take the NEET paper. Regarding the NEET paper, you must have read in the newspapers, as I have, that the paper was leaked at the paper-setting stage. And what solution are they proposing? That the transportation of papers will now be done via Air Force aircraft. If the paper was leaked during the setting stage, how will transporting it by plane stop the leak? The truth is, they don't want to stop the leaks," he alleged.

The AAP chief further alleged that examination scams had become a lucrative business and asserted that meaningful reforms would not take place without public mobilisation. "A cover-up is being conducted for the entire scam, and scammers are being protected because they need to leak papers again next year. They want to earn billions and trillions of rupees again next year. This is a massive business, and very influential people are involved," he further said.

'Take to the Streets to Fix This System'

Urging the masses to take action, Kejriwal said, "Until you all raise your voices together, until you all take to the streets together, this system is not going to change. You all must collectively raise your voices and force the government to fix this entire system. Otherwise, nothing will change."

His remarks come amid continuing debates over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including NEET and other national-level tests, with opposition parties demanding greater accountability and reforms in the examination process. (ANI)