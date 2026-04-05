The change in weather is being caused by a system known as a Western Disturbance. This is a weather system that carries moisture from the Mediterranean region and brings rain, clouds, and sometimes hail to North India.

A strong Western Disturbance passed through the region on April 3 and 4. Even now, its leftover effects are still active, creating cloudy skies, cooler air, and occasional thunder.

This is why Delhi is currently experiencing weather that feels unusual for April, almost like the cooler days of August.

Another system on the way

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current conditions are also being influenced by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over North India.

A fresh and stronger Western Disturbance is expected to reach northwest India from April 7. This new system is likely to increase weather activity further.

Rain, thunderstorms, and even snowfall are expected in parts of Himachal Pradesh between April 7 and 8. Light rain may continue on April 5, 6, and 9, with some activity lasting till April 11.