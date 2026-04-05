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April Weather Twist For Delhi-NCR: Hailstorms And Rain Alert As Strong Winds To Hit North India This Week
Delhi-NCR may see rain, thunderstorms and hail due to an active Western Disturbance. Patchy storms are likely tonight, especially in Gurgaon, Noida and South Delhi. A stronger system from April 7 may trigger widespread hailstorms across North India.
Cool weather returns to Delhi-NCR
People living in Delhi and nearby areas may experience a pleasant break from the usual April heat. Isolated thunderstorms, along with rain and even hail, are likely across parts of Delhi-NCR and Haryana starting tonight.
Weather experts say there is a 50 to 70 per cent chance of such activity. However, not every area will receive rain. These storms are patchy, which means one neighbourhood may get heavy rain while another nearby area may stay completely dry.
Why is the weather changing?
The change in weather is being caused by a system known as a Western Disturbance. This is a weather system that carries moisture from the Mediterranean region and brings rain, clouds, and sometimes hail to North India.
A strong Western Disturbance passed through the region on April 3 and 4. Even now, its leftover effects are still active, creating cloudy skies, cooler air, and occasional thunder.
This is why Delhi is currently experiencing weather that feels unusual for April, almost like the cooler days of August.
Another system on the way
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current conditions are also being influenced by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over North India.
A fresh and stronger Western Disturbance is expected to reach northwest India from April 7. This new system is likely to increase weather activity further.
Rain, thunderstorms, and even snowfall are expected in parts of Himachal Pradesh between April 7 and 8. Light rain may continue on April 5, 6, and 9, with some activity lasting till April 11.
Areas most likely to see rain tonight
Within Delhi-NCR, some areas have higher chances of rain and storms. Gurgaon, South Delhi, Faridabad, and Noida are more likely to see activity tonight.
A similar pattern was seen on April 4, when strong storm cells formed near Gurgaon and moved across these areas, bringing short bursts of rain and hail.
Even tonight, experts believe only about 40 to 50 per cent of the region may see rainfall, while the rest could remain dry.
Stronger storms expected from April 7
Today’s rain is only the beginning. A much stronger weather system is expected to arrive between April 7 and 9.
This system may bring heavy rain, strong thunderstorms, and large hailstorms across a wide part of India. States likely to be affected include Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, northern Madhya Pradesh, and even parts of northeast India.
This means nearly 30 to 40 per cent of the country could be affected by this weather system.
Farmers advised to act quickly
Farmers across northern states have been warned to take precautions. Many wheat crops are ready for harvest, and the coming storms could damage them.
Authorities have advised farmers to harvest their crops before April 6 to avoid losses.
The warning comes after recent damage caused by hailstorms on April 3 and 4. In several states, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, large hailstones destroyed standing wheat crops.
Weather warnings issued across India
The IMD has issued an orange alert for several states, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and strong winds of up to 60-70 kmph.
States under this alert include Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, East Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.
An orange alert has also been issued for Jammu and Kashmir, where heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected.
Yellow alerts in many regions
Yellow alerts have been issued in several other areas, including West Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and northeastern states like Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Tamil Nadu and Kerala may also see heavy rainfall in some places. Odisha is under a separate warning for hot and humid conditions.
Storms already affecting many cities
Weather changes have already been seen in several parts of India. In Gwalior, hailstorms and strong winds hit the city, while Bhopal and Indore saw scattered rainfall.
Temperatures dropped noticeably in many areas. In some places, maximum temperatures fell by over 3°C, while minimum temperatures also dropped.
Kanpur experienced strong winds and light rain, while Dharamshala saw steady rainfall.
Crop damage raises concern
In Rajasthan, crop damage has already been reported due to recent weather activity. Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa called the situation a “natural disaster” and assured support to affected farmers.
The state government has asked officials to assess the damage and provide reports from different areas.
What happens after April 10?
Weather experts say the active phase will continue till around April 10. After that, the Western Disturbances are expected to weaken.
Once the systems pass, summer conditions will return quickly. The second half of April is likely to be dry and much hotter.
Temperatures are expected to rise sharply, bringing back the typical summer heat.
Stay prepared and alert
The current weather pattern shows how quickly conditions can change. While the cool weather may feel pleasant, strong storms and hail can cause damage.
People are advised to stay updated with weather alerts and avoid outdoor activity during thunderstorms.
Farmers, in particular, should take urgent steps to protect their crops.
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