Rajasthan High Court has begun criminal contempt action after a viral video showed two men entering a closed Gram Nyayalaya in Bikaner, sitting on judge's chair, and playing music. A third person allegedly helped them enter. The incident came to light through a letter. Calling it serious, court issued notices and appointed an amicus curiae.

The Rajasthan High Court has taken a strict view of a viral video showing two people inside a courtroom in Bikaner. The video shows them sitting on a judge’s chair and playing music. The court has started criminal contempt proceedings against three people linked to the incident.

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How the incident came to light

The matter reached the High Court after a letter dated March 10, 2026. It was sent by the judge of the Gram Nyayalaya in Bikaner. The letter explained what happened and raised concern over the misuse of the court premises, according to a Live Law report.

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What happened inside the court

As per the letter, the court was closed at the time. Two individuals entered the premises without permission. They were helped by a third person. In the video, one person is seen sitting on the Presiding Officer’s chair. Another is standing inside the witness box.

They were also seen shaking hands and playing songs in the courtroom. The video was later shared online and quickly went viral.

High Court response

The High Court said the act appears to harm the dignity and authority of the court. It issued notices to all three respondents. Justice Sandeep Shah is hearing the matter.

The court has also asked Advocate Mahaveer Bishnoi to assist as Amicus Curiae. The case will now be taken up for further hearing.

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