PM Narendra Modi inaugurated development projects worth ₹18,778 crore in Surat on World Environment Day. He praised Surat as a model of cleanliness and green energy, emphasizing India's push towards 'green growth' and sustainable development.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Environment Day, inaugurated a total of 24 projects of the Central and State Governments from Surat, gifting South Gujarat development projects worth ₹18,778 crore, according to CMO.

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Addressing a gathering at the Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium in Surat in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Ministers and dignitaries, the Prime Minister praised the spirit of Surat and stated that Surat is not merely a city but a "spirit". Surat, which once faced an epidemic like plague, has today emerged as a model of cleanliness and green energy for the entire nation. Praising the cleanliness initiatives and environmental conservation efforts of the people of Surat, he said that it is this awareness and commitment that has made Surat the cleanest city in the country today. He added that cleanliness should become a way of life across the nation, as the Swachhata Abhiyan is an important movement for ensuring a healthy future for the country.

PM Modi on Green Growth and National Resilience

Laying the foundation stone and dedicating multiple projects of the Central Government worth Rs. 16,968 crore and development works of the State Government worth Rs. 1,810 crore in the fields of roads, energy, infrastructure, and industry in South Gujarat, the Prime Minister said that these projects will not only enhance industrial production capacity but will also help achieve the goals of environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The Prime Minister further stated that while countries around the world are moving towards environmental protection and a "green future", India too is advancing towards "green growth" through the convergence of economy and ecology. In this direction, Gujarat had established the country's first Climate Change Department at the beginning of this century and had shown the way to the nation by setting up India's first solar park at Charanka in Patan. Today, India is among the world's top five solar energy-producing countries, and Gujarat's contribution to this achievement is highly significant. He expressed satisfaction that Gujarat accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the country's total renewable energy capacity.

The Prime Minister said that India has adopted the mantra of progress with nature. For the past 12 years, a nationwide campaign has been underway with the objective of "Waste to Wealth", transforming waste into valuable resources on a large scale. This campaign has proved highly beneficial in keeping cities clean and making them greener and more sustainable.

Referring to the current global situation, the Prime Minister said that the present decade has become a decade of crises for the entire world. The severe COVID-19 crisis was followed by wars among various countries, and now a major energy crisis has pushed the world into instability. However, the Central Government has ensured that energy supply chains remain uninterrupted. Through the collective efforts of 1.4 billion Indians, the country is facing every such challenge with resilience.

Surat: A Model in Development and Sustainability

Praising Surat's "Circular Water Economy", the Prime Minister said that the practice of treating wastewater and supplying it to industries through sale is an excellent example of both environmental protection and economic gain. He stated that the Tapi Barrage Project would provide a permanent solution to Surat's water issues and appreciated the planning of Surat Municipal Corporation to ensure that the city does not face water scarcity for the next five decades.

Referring to Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister stated that Hazira in Surat is emerging as a maritime hub and a global centre for defence production. A robust ecosystem for global trade has developed here, creating bright economic opportunities. Through the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, the Dedicated Freight Corridor, and modern railway networks, tribal and rural areas have also been connected to the mainstream of development.

Highlighting the crucial contribution of South Gujarat to the industrial development of Gujarat and India, the Prime Minister said that enhanced highway connectivity in the districts of Narmada, Tapi, Bharuch and Chhota Udepur would expand opportunities for "Padhai, Dawai and Kamai" - education, healthcare and employment. He called upon the gathering to work with complete dedication to realise the vision of "Viksit Bharat" and "Viksit Gujarat".

Gujarat's Commitment to Viksit Bharat: CM Bhupendra Patel

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, both India and Gujarat are continuously progressing. Gujarat remains fully committed to realising the vision of "Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat @2047".

The Chief Minister further stated that under the Prime Minister's guidance, based on trust, development and public welfare, India's global standing has risen significantly. Thinking far ahead of his time, the Prime Minister had established a dedicated Climate Change Department in Gujarat during his tenure as Chief Minister and took proactive steps to convert climate challenges into opportunities. By establishing Asia's largest solar energy plant at Charanka in Patan, he made a significant contribution to making the state energy-secure.

Leadership in Green Initiatives

Expressing confidence that Gujarat would lead the creation of "Viksit Bharat @2047" through the model of "Green Growth" and "Sustainable Development" under the Prime Minister's leadership, the Chief Minister further stated that Gujarat is a leader in solar and renewable energy due to the Prime Minister's vision. Gujarat is leading the nation under the "PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana" with a 21 per cent contribution. Gujarat is also committed to helping achieve the Prime Minister's goal of making India a net-zero emission country by 2030.

Emphasising that water conservation is essential for securing a prosperous future for the next generation, the Chief Minister added that the "Catch the Rain - Jal Sanrakshan Janbhagidari Abhiyan 2.0" has been transformed into a mass movement, resulting in the completion of 2.20 lakh rainwater harvesting structures across the state. He also stated that the completion of 2,703 Amrit Sarovars across 33 districts has led to a significant increase in groundwater levels.

Referring to efforts to increase green cover in the state, the Chief Minister said that 16.96 crore trees have been planted under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Campaign 2.0. A total of 82 Namo Vadavans have been developed. More than 8 lakh farmers have been connected to the Mission LiFE and natural farming initiatives to promote an environmentally sustainable lifestyle. He said that the Prime Minister has gifted the state 24 development projects worth over ₹18,800 crore, which will enhance public amenities and overall prosperity. National Highway projects for improving connectivity in tribal forest areas and the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway (Packages 6 and 7) will serve as new pathways of progress for the state.

Deputy CM and Union Minister Echo Development Sentiments

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that whenever the Prime Minister visits the state, he brings invaluable gifts in the form of development projects worth crores of rupees. In the same spirit, the gift of development projects worth ₹18,000 crore will accelerate the holistic development of South Gujarat. Expressing commitment towards environmental protection, the Deputy Chief Minister said that to welcome the Prime Minister, the true guardian of the environment, more than 15,500 citizens displayed handmade posters prepared without using any plastic. He added that the event was organised under a green protocol, with earthen pots used instead of plastic bottles for drinking water and a backdrop created from recycled materials. He further stated that electricity has now reached every corner of the country. Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Gujarat ranks first in the country and has received five national awards. Surat Municipal Corporation is the only municipal corporation in the country that earns around ₹140 crore annually by recycling wastewater and supplying it to industries.

Praising the Prime Minister's 12 years of good governance, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that under his leadership, the country has achieved unprecedented milestones in service and governance. During his tenure, 4 crore pucca houses, 10 crore toilets, 50 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts, free ration for 80 crore people and the upliftment of 25 crore people out of poverty have been accomplished. He also gifted the country world-class Vande Bharat trains and facilitated the development of modern airports to improve air connectivity. He also noted that thousands of people participated in a bicycle rally, organised by around 18 groups, to reach the indoor stadium and welcome the Prime Minister.

Delivering the welcome address, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil stated that Surat, known for textiles, diamonds, silk, metro services, bridges and cleanliness, is prepared to make an invaluable contribution towards the Prime Minister's vision of "Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat". Referring to the country's first upcoming 29-plus storey government building and mini Sachivalaya in Surat, he added that the Prime Minister had approved the Tapi Barrage Project. He stated that under this project, a ₹1,000 crore initiative, implemented through cooperation between the Centre, State Government and Municipal Corporation, would be completed within the next two years. As a result, Surat will become the only city in the country to have planned its water management system with the needs of the next 50 years in mind.

He also thanked the Prime Minister for allocating ₹900 crore for the Tapi River Rejuvenation Project in 2019. He further said that due to the Prime Minister's call for water conservation through public participation, India would become self-reliant in meeting its water requirements despite future uncertainties. He added that under this campaign, with public participation, 40,000 water conservation structures have been created in Rajasthan, 35,000 in Madhya Pradesh, and a total of 1.55 crore water conservation structures across the country, including Bihar, enabling the storage of large quantities of water.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries planted saplings at the venue and conveyed the message of environmental conservation and protection.

The event was attended by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel, Education Minister Praful Pansheriya, Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel, Minister of State for Health Prafulbhai Pansheriya, Minister of State for Tribal Development Dr. Jayrambhai Gamit, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Purnesh Modi, Members of Parliament Mukeshbhai Dalal and Prabhubhai Vasava, Rajya Sabha MP Govindbhai Dholakia, State BJP President Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma, Mayor Mayaben Mavani, District Panchayat President Sameer Modi, District Collector Tejas Parmar, Municipal Commissioner M. Nagarajan, Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, MLAs, office-bearers, officials of the district administration and Surat Municipal Corporation, and a large number of citizens. (ANI)

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