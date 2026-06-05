The Indian Army's Red Shield Division observed World Environment Day 2026 in Agartala by conducting a large-scale tree plantation drive and a Swachhata Campaign to promote environmental stewardship and enhance the region's green cover.

The Red Shield Division under the Spear Corps commemorated World Environment Day 2026 with a comprehensive Swachhata Campaign and Mass Tree Plantation Drive, reaffirming the Indian Army's commitment towards environmental conservation and sustainable development. The initiative was conducted in consonance with the global observance of World Environment Day and aimed at promoting environmental stewardship, enhancing green cover and fostering awareness on climate action among troops, families and the local community.

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Mass Plantation and Swachhata Campaign

The programme commenced with a large-scale tree plantation drive across military stations and selected community areas. A variety of native and climate-resilient saplings, including Neem, Peepal and Gulmohar, were planted to strengthen biodiversity and contribute towards long-term ecological sustainability. The plantation drive symbolised a collective commitment to creating a greener and healthier future.

Simultaneously, personnel of the Brigade undertook an extensive Swachhata Campaign focused on cleanliness, waste management and environmental responsibility. The drive included the collection and segregation of waste into recyclable, biodegradable and non-recyclable categories. Special emphasis was laid on the elimination of single-use plastics and the promotion of environmentally responsible practices. The collected recyclable waste was handed over to authorised recycling agencies for scientific disposal and processing.

Sustaining Efforts and Raising Awareness

To ensure the sustained growth and maintenance of the newly planted saplings, dedicated teams have been tasked with their care and upkeep. The event also featured an environmental awareness session highlighting the importance of climate action, water conservation, waste segregation and sustainable living practices.

The observance concluded with participants taking a pledge to adopt eco-friendly habits, reduce plastic consumption and contribute actively towards environmental conservation. Through such initiatives, the Indian Army continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to nation-building, environmental protection and the creation of a sustainable future for generations to come. (ANI)