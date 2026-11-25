The Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly Lottery will hold its next draw on December 5, 2026, featuring a guaranteed first prize of Rs 1.5 crore. Tickets are priced at Rs 200 across two series, and participants can check the winning numbers online at 6 PM. Thousands of winners are expected across various prize categories.

The Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly Lottery is set to conduct its next draw on December 5, 2026, offering participants an opportunity to win a first prize of Rs 1.5 crore. The lottery, which has a ticket price of Rs 200, features multiple prize categories, with thousands of winners expected across different reward levels.

According to the December lottery scheme, the draw will take place at 6 pm at the designated venue. Lottery participants can check the winning numbers after the draw through the official Punjab State Lotteries website and the government result notification.

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Punjab Dear 200 Lottery December 2026: Draw Date And Time

The 39th draw of the Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly Lottery is scheduled for December 5, 2026, at 6 pm onwards.

The lottery will have two ticket series, A and B, with numbers ranging from 700000 to 999999. The ticket price is Rs 200.

The first prize of Rs 1.5 crore is guaranteed to the public, and the winning ticket will be selected from sold tickets. Other prize categories will be drawn from the total tickets included in the scheme.

Punjab Dear 200 Lottery December 2026: Prize Structure

Prize Category — Prize Money

First Prize: Rs 1.5 crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 9,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 8,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 6,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 4,000

Eighth Prize: Rs 2,000

Ninth Prize: Rs 300

How To Check Punjab Dear 200 Lottery Results December 2026?

Once the draw is completed, participants can follow these steps to check their lottery results:

Visit the official Punjab State Lotteries website.

Look for the Dear 200 Monthly Lottery December 2026 result.

Open the relevant result notification or winning number list.

Check your ticket's series and number carefully against the published results.

Verify the winning ticket details with the Punjab State Government Gazette notification.

Participants should retain their original tickets until the result and prize claims have been verified.

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