The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is conducting the Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery draw today. Ticket holders have a chance to win a first prize of Rs 21 lakh. Results will be published on the official state portal after 6:30 PM.

The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is set to conduct the weekly draw for the Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery today, Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM at the department’s Camp Office in Ludhiana, the mid-week draw offers ticket holders across Punjab and participating states a chance to win a first prize of Rs 21 lakh.



Punjab Dear 200 Lottery December 2026: Rs 1.5 Crore First Prize, Draw Date, Time And Claim Process

Priced at Rs 50 per ticket, the Dear 50 Buster Wednesday scheme is issued across series A, B, C, and D with five-digit ticket numbers ranging from 00000 to 99999. Official winning numbers will be updated below as soon as the evening result gazette is published on the state portal.

Also Read | Punjab State Tuesday Weekly Lottery Results, November 24: Dear 50 Bronco Winning Numbers OUT! Check Rs 21 Lakh Winner

Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Lottery: Prize Structure

1st Prize: Rs 21 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 9000

3rd Prize: Rs 3000

4th Prize: Rs 2000

5th Prize: Rs 1000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

How To Check Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Lottery Numbers?

Participants are advised to verify their tickets directly against the official Punjab Government Gazette once the draw concludes:

Visit the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries official website at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

Click on the "Results" tab on the homepage.

Select Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery (25-11-2026) and download the official PDF gazette.

Cross-check both your ticket series alphabet and five-digit serial number carefully before discarding any ticket.

Also Read | Punjab State Lottery Result Today LIVE 23/11/26: Punjab State Dear 50 Beast Full Winners LIST OUT