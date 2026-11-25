A man who stopped his motorcycle to watch a heated argument at a roadside eatery was shot dead moments later after a bullet struck him during the altercation in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district late Saturday night.

A man who stopped his motorcycle to watch a heated argument at a roadside eatery was shot dead moments later after a bullet struck him during the altercation in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district late Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as Sachin Verma, was a driver by profession but had been staying at home for the past few months to assist his family with farming activities. He had reportedly visited Bhaukhedi junction in Bhaukhedi village for some work when the incident took place.

According to preliminary information, a dispute had erupted between a dhaba operator and the driver of a straw-laden vehicle. The argument reportedly escalated following another confrontation involving a sand-laden vehicle. Verma, who happened to be passing by, stopped his motorcycle to watch the commotion when gunfire rang out, leaving him fatally wounded.

Police are investigating whether Verma was deliberately targeted or accidentally struck by a bullet fired during the altercation.

His death sparked outrage among villagers and family members, who demanded action against those responsible. On Sunday morning, angry relatives and villagers gathered outside the Ichhawar police station and blocked the Ichhawar-Nasrullaganj main road at around 9.30 am.

The road blockade continued until 12.30 pm, with protesters demanding the immediate arrest of the suspects and a fair, impartial investigation into the killing.

As tensions escalated, the administration deployed additional police personnel from Nasrullaganj, Ashta, Sehore and neighbouring areas to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.

The victim's family also objected to the proposed transfer of the postmortem examination to a higher medical centre in Bhopal, insisting that authorities take concrete action against the suspects.

The protest was called off after police gave five assurances to the demonstrators, including the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing.

The SIT will be headed by an SDOP and the Ichhawar police station in-charge, with the team required to submit its findings to the Additional Superintendent of Police. Police also assured protesters that all named suspects would be apprehended within two hours.

Meanwhile, four police station in-charges, an SDOP, forensic science laboratory personnel and fingerprint experts have joined the investigation and are collecting evidence from the crime scene.

Police have identified several suspects as the investigation continues.