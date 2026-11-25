The Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery draw is eagerly awaited, offering a first prize of Rs 21 lakh. Participants can verify their ticket numbers against the official result gazette after the 6:30 PM draw in Ludhiana.

he Punjab State Lottery Result for Wednesday, November 25, 2026, is eagerly awaited by lottery ticket holders across the state. The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is scheduled to conduct the Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery draw, offering a first prize of Rs 21 lakh.



Punjab Dear 200 Lottery December 2026: Rs 1.5 Crore First Prize, Draw Date, Time And Claim Process

The draw is scheduled for 6:30 PM at the department's Camp Office in Ludhiana. Participants can check their ticket numbers against the official result gazette once it is released.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery, November 25: Rs 21 Lakh Winner, Full Prize List And More

Punjab Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Lottery Result: Winning Numbers

The Dear 50 Buster Wednesday Weekly Lottery is a Rs 50 ticket scheme. The draw features multiple prize categories, with the jackpot winner eligible for the top prize of Rs 21 lakh.

1st Prize: Rs 21 Lakh: C 25260

2nd Prize: Rs 9000: 9890

3rd Prize: Rs 3000: 5466, 5701

4th Prize: Rs 2000: 0792, 2089, 3479, 5071, 8680

5th Prize: Rs 1000: 0041, 5482, 6858, 7257, 8417

6th Prize: Rs 500: 0569, 0911, 1575, 5644, 5881

7th Prize: Rs 100

What Should Winners Do After The Result?

Participants whose ticket numbers appear in the winning list should preserve their original tickets and verify the details against the official result notification.

Winners must follow the claim procedure and deadline mentioned by the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries. They should also check the applicable documentation and tax requirements before submitting a prize claim.

Lottery participants are advised to rely on the official result gazette for confirmation and not treat unofficial social media posts or circulating number lists as final results.

Also Read | Punjab State Tuesday Weekly Lottery Results, November 24: Dear 50 Bronco Winning Numbers OUT! Check Rs 21 Lakh Winner