A terrifying video captures the moment a massive wave sweeps a mother and her daughter off a rock at West Bengal's Digha beach. The mother's firm grip on her daughter and the eventual help from bystanders ensured their survival against the powerful tide.

A terrifying moment unfolded at West Bengal's Digha beach when a massive wave suddenly swept a mother and her daughter off a rock where they were sitting by the seashore. The mother clung to her daughter and wouldn't let go of her hand while strong waves continually pulled them into the water and threw them back toward the beach.

On social media, a video of the terrifying event has gone viral. The mother and daughter are seen in the video sitting on a rock close to the ocean when a massive wave overtakes them and carries them both away. As both of them battles the water's force, distant spectators can be heard yelling.

The mother holds onto her daughter's hand despite the waves pushing them farther out to sea and then closer to the coast. At one point, a man runs forward to assist save the two as they are getting closer to the beach. But then they are struck by another strong wave, which knocks them down and sweeps them away once more.

After then, a number of people congregate close to the sea and try to rescue the mother and daughter. But the waves' might pulls them back into the ocean. When they finally make it to the shore, a guy intervenes and assists them in reaching safety.

Social media users have expressed alarm over the video, pointing out the risks of getting too near to the water, especially when the waves are powerful.

In addition to advising people to use common sense and stay away from the ocean at high tide, one user emphasized the significance of being able to swim if one lives close to the sea.

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Digha Beach is one of the most lively beaches in the vicinity, according to another user who claimed to have been there three times. They pointed out that although the unexpected, strong waves might be exhilarating, guests should proceed with caution.A remark said, "Leave the impact zone unless you're having fun."

The mother and daughter were fortunate to have survived the incident, according to one user who also highlighted the water's overwhelming intensity.