14 types of products failing sale standards were seized by the Drugs Control Department. Many Chinese cosmetic items are flooding the market without valid documents or meeting safety standards.

Malappuram: Singer Shuhaib Jeril, friend of Saleem Kodathoor, has opened up about health issues caused by beauty products. Shuhaib used a fairness cream named Faiza. After swelling in his eyes, tests revealed a serious kidney illness. He recovered after a long treatment. Four others who used this cream with him got similar problems, Shuhaib said. People are using these creams without knowing the risks. Shuhaib explained he is speaking out now to spread awareness. Symptoms included swelling in the legs and frothy urine. He used the cream hoping to look fresh for his stage shows. The incident happened ten years ago, he noted. Shuhaib is currently taking medicine for his kidney condition.

Fake Chinese items are also taking over the market under the cover of cosmetics. The Drugs Control Department seized 14 types of products that didn't meet sale rules. Chinese beauty products are active in the market without proper documents and ignoring sale standards. In Malappuram, the Drugs Control Unit seized 14 products from T.Y.A Fashion Cosmetics. These items don't have the papers needed to sell foreign goods in India. They are sold without any importer name or address.

The investigation team hasn't yet found the source of F Tune cream following a complaint from an 18-year-old girl who got kidney disease after using it. Four phone numbers given in the ad are switched off. Initial reports suggest the cream is distributed from Kasaragod. Meanwhile, singer Shuhaib, friend of singer Saleem Kodathoor, revealed he got a serious kidney disease after using Faiza fairness cream.