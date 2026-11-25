Police said after killing her two daughters, the accused woman also allegedly tried to kill her third daughter, but she managed to escape. The bodies were found inside their home in Semuapur village, Motihari. Police are questioning the accused.

A woman has been arrested for allegedly strangling her two young daughters to death and attempting to kill her third child in Bihar's East Champaran district. The shocking incident took place in Semuapur village, under the jurisdiction of Dumariaghat police station in Motihari. The two girls, aged 13 and 11, were found dead inside their home. According to the police investigation, the woman allegedly committed the murders after becoming angry with her husband for not returning home at night. Her third daughter, however, managed to escape when her mother allegedly tried to kill her as well, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

Two sisters found dead inside house

The incident came to light after the bodies of the two sisters were discovered inside their house. Their deaths initially appeared suspicious, prompting police to investigate the possibility of poisoning and other causes.

Reports that foam was coming from the girls' mouths also led investigators to examine whether they had been given poison.

Dumariaghat police reached the village after receiving information about the deaths. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to examine the crime scene and collect evidence.

Father initially questioned by police

During the initial investigation, the girls' mother was reportedly missing from the house, while their father was taken into custody for questioning.

However, police did not limit their investigation to the initial suspicions and continued examining technical evidence and other available clues.

As the investigation progressed, suspicion shifted towards the mother. Police subsequently established that the two girls had allegedly been strangled to death.

Investigators also found that the woman had allegedly attempted to kill her third daughter. The child managed to run away from the spot, escaping the attack and saving her life.

Mother arrested, investigation underway

According to Aaj Tak report, Motihari In-charge Superintendent of Police Mohibullah Ansari confirmed that the accused woman had been arrested.

According to the police, the alleged motive behind the murders was anger over her husband's failure to return home at night. The woman is being questioned, and investigators are gathering further evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The survival of the third daughter proved crucial in bringing the alleged sequence of events to light.

Police said further investigation and legal proceedings are underway in the case.