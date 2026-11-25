Nagaland State Lottery announces the Dear Regal Wednesday result at 6 PM with a Rs 1 Crore jackpot prize. Check the complete payout details and claim steps.

The Nagaland State Lottery Department made the official announcement of the results for the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly draw today at 6:00 PM. The draw offers a total jack pot prize of Rs 1 Crore to the person whose ticket comes out to be the winning number in the draw. This is an important event in the state's weekly draw schedule and receives participation from people all over the state of Nagaland.

Tickets for the Evening draws are sold at a price of Rs 7. With so many eager participants in the evening draws, this event has now become a common occurrence in the legal state lotteries of India. The results are out at exactly 6 PM as per the schedule so that the ticket holders get immediate information about winning numbers.

The prize tier distribution

The structure of Wednesday evening draw has different tiers of awards in the results. The first prize is Rs 1 Crore. Additionally, the ticket vendor who sells the winning ticket gets selected seller’s bonuses of Rs 5 lakh. There are also consolation prizes for other numbers.

Consolation rewards stand at Rs 1,000 for ticket holders matching digits across remaining series. Secondary tiers award Rs 10,000 for the second prize, Rs 500 for the third prize, Rs 250 for the fourth prize, and Rs 120 for the fifth prize tier. The consolation prize is fixed at Rs 1,000, alongside secondary prizes ranging from Rs 120 to Rs 10,000. This structured prize breakdown distributes financial rewards across thousands of valid ticket combinations in every draw cycle.

How to Claim Winnings Step by Step

Claim procedures are strict, establishing distinct workflows depending on the value of the prize won. Small amounts tell a simple story: prize rewards up to Rs 10,000 can be collected directly through authorised local distributors or retail counters. Claims up to Rs 10,000 processed by local retailers allow lower-tier winners to receive their payouts quickly without navigating complex administrative channels.