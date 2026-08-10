A software professional from Indore has gone missing after he went for a solo trek to Karnataka's Shivagange hills. The man, Advait Upadhyay, went to the popular trekking spot on Friday, and a massive search is now on.

Bengaluru: A massive search is on for a software professional who went missing during a solo trek in Karnataka's Shivagange hills. The man, 31-year-old Advait Upadhyay, has not been seen since Friday. Police and other agencies are involved in the search. Advait's rented bike was found at the base of the hill. Originally from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Advait works at a financial firm in Whitefield and lives in the Kadugodi area.

On Friday, Advait rented a bike and headed to Shivagange for the trek. He had told his fiancée about his plans. Police have CCTV footage that shows him starting the climb at around 7:30 AM. He was expected to be back by the afternoon, but when he didn't return and couldn't be reached, his fiancée got worried. She filed a missing person's complaint at the Kadugodi police station in the evening, which kicked off the investigation.

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After the complaint, the Kadugodi police immediately alerted their counterparts in the Nelamangala and Dobbaspet areas to start a search. Since his bike was found at the foothills, the police believe Advait never came back down. They are checking his last phone location. His phone's last signal was traced to a spot near Kuduru on Kunigal Road, after which it was switched off.

The search is now focused on one of the most dangerous spots in Shivagange, an area known as Shanthala Drop. A drone used in the search spotted an object that looks like a human body. However, officials haven't been able to confirm this yet because the area is very difficult to access. Around 100 police officers, along with teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and the Forest Department, are part of this large-scale operation.

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The police are also examining Advait's laptop, which they recovered from his home. A check of his browsing history revealed some disturbing searches. He had looked up information about the Shivagange hills and Shanthala Drop. According to reports, he had also searched for 'places to commit suicide near Bengaluru'. In light of this, the police are now questioning his friends. Advait holds a postgraduate degree in Cyber Security from an IIT and is the son of an Indore-based businessman. He had gotten engaged in January this year.