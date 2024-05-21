Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pune Porsche accident: Teen served pizza, biryani at police station after crash, alleges Opposition

    The special treatment received by Vishal Agarwal's son from the police has raised concerns among the public. Adding to the outrage, the young accused was granted bail just 15 hours after the incident.

    First Published May 21, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    Amid outrage over bail granted to the 17-year-old boy within 15 hours of his detention in the case of running over two techies with his speeding Porsche in Pune, many opposition leaders have alleged that the teenager was fed pizza, burger and biryani at the police station after being detained.

    Sanjay Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), stated that the teenager was given pizza and a burger at the police station following his arrest and called for the dismissal of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. Additionally, he charged that the 17-year-old was assisted by an MLA from the NCP group of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who was present at the police station.

    Speaking to the media, Sanjay Raut said, "Pune Police helped a rich boy who took the lives of two young people.... You're serving him pizza and a burger for what? Now, video has surfaced that the boy was consuming alcohol. Everyone was aware of the reality, and still helped him."

    Similar accusations were also made by Maharashtra Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, who blamed the "sold out law and order" at the Yerwada Police Station, where the adolescent and the other passengers of the sports vehicle were brought after being detained.

    Adding to the outrage, the young accused was granted bail just 15 hours after the incident, with seemingly lenient conditions imposed by the court. These conditions include assisting traffic police at intersections for 15 days, painting traffic boards, writing a 300-word essay on accidents, and undergoing counseling by a psychiatrist.

    Meanwhile, police have detained the father of a 17-year-old boy involved in the car accident that killed two persons in Maharashtra's Pune city. "We have detained the teenager's father from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and he is being brought to Pune and will be arrested in the case registered against him," Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said. 

