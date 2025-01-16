Mahakumbh 2025 set to generate Rs.35 crore business for UP's handicrafts at Sangam market

The One District, One Product (ODOP) exhibition at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj showcases Uttar Pradesh's rich handicrafts, anticipating a turnover of Rs 35 crore. The exhibition features 75 GI products and offers artisans a free sales platform through Flipkart.

Mahakumbh 2025, the grand festival at Sangam in Prayagraj, is proving to be a significant platform for the artisans of Uttar Pradesh. As part of this, the magnificent 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) exhibition, set up across an expansive area of 6,000 square meters, showcases an array of exquisite handicrafts, including carpets, zari-zardozi work, Firozabad's glass toys and Varanasi's wooden toys among other things.

Sharad Tandon, the Joint Commissioner of Industries in Prayagraj Division, highlighted the remarkable growth in business from the last Mahakumbh held in 2019. "In 2019, the turnover was Rs 4.30 crore, but this time we anticipate a turnover of up to Rs 35 crore. This remarkable increase will offer new opportunities for employment and empower small entrepreneurs," Tandon said.

Adding another dimension to the event, Flipkart has set up a stall where local entrepreneurs are being offered a free sales opportunity. Artisans and handicraft sellers can now sell their products on Flipkart’s platform without any charges, which has been attracting a large number of shoppers and visitors.

The exhibition also brings forward the rich cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh through various crafts and Geographical Indication (GI) products. Dr. Rajnikant, a GI expert, informed that 75 GI products from the state are on display as part of the ODOP initiative.

These include Varanasi’s red chilies, Banarasi sarees, Pratapgarh’s amla, brass utensils from Mirzapur, and the terracotta from Gorakhpur. Additionally, carpets from Kushinagar and glass toys and utensils from Firozabad are among the exhibition’s top attractions.

Among the 75 GI products, 34 are from the Kashi region, which has played an important role in securing the GI tag, offering recognition and protection to these unique crafts. Dr. Rajnikant also mentioned efforts to bring other iconic products like Banaras Thandai, Lal Peda, and Banarasi Tabla to the global stage.

The ODOP scheme, which has been implemented under the guidance of the Uttar Pradesh MSME Department and CM Yogi Adityanath, has provided a massive boost to the state’s handicrafts and cottage industries. The Mahakumbh 2025 not only strengthens the region’s spiritual and cultural identity but also creates a vital business platform for entrepreneurs.

Visitors from across India and abroad are embracing the opportunity to purchase products from local artisans, highlighting the growing popularity of these handcrafted treasures.

Latest Videos