TRAGIC! Four, including 2 children, drown in Kerala's Bharathapuzha river

Four people, including two children, drowned in the Bharathapuzha River in Thrissur after the children fell in while playing, and their relatives attempted to rescue them.

Thrissur: Four people tragically drowned in the Bharathapuzha River at Cheruthuruthy in Thrissur on Thursday evening. The victims have been identified as Kabir (47), his wife Shahina (35), their daughter Sera (10), and Shahina's nephew Fuwad Sanin (12).

The tragic incident occurred around 5:30 pm when the children, playing near the Painkulam cremation ground ghat, fell into the river. Kabir and Shahina attempted to rescue them but were swept away by the current. Shahina was rescued and rushed to the hospital, but despite efforts, she could not be saved.

Search operations continued throughout the evening, with the bodies of Fuwad, Kabir, and finally Sera being recovered. Fuwad’s body was the first to be retrieved, followed by Kabir and Sera around 8:15 pm. The bodies of Kabir and Sera were later taken to the hospital, while Shahina and Fuwad’s bodies had been transported earlier.

Fuwad Sanin, a student at St. Joseph HSS in Pangarappilly, was the son of Jafar and Shafana from Chelakkara. Local authorities, including Shornur Fire Force, Cheruthuruthy police, and volunteers, led the search efforts. Thrissur City Police Commissioner Ilango also visited the site of the tragedy.

