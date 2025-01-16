Saif Ali Khan stabbing: 'No bloodstains, looking into camera' - CCTV of suspected attacker sparks buzz (WATCH)

The First Information Report (FIR) filed at Bandra Police Station reveals the chilling sequence of events that transpired around 2 AM, while Saif Ali Khan, his family and staff were asleep in their flat in the 'Satguru Sharan' building.

In a horrifying incident that unfolded early Thursday morning, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his family were targeted in a violent robbery attempt at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The attacker, armed with a knife and a sharp stick, barged into the actor’s home, injuring Khan, his nurse, and other household staff in what turned into a terrifying ordeal.

The First Information Report (FIR) filed at Bandra Police Station reveals the chilling sequence of events that transpired around 2 AM, while the Khan family and staff were asleep in their flat in the 'Satguru Sharan' building.

Saif Ali Khan's attacker demanded Rs 1 crore

According to Eliyama Philip, a 56-year-old nurse employed at Khan’s residence, the intruder entered the room where Khan’s 4-year-old son, Jeh, was sleeping. The assailant, described as a man in his late 30s with a slim build and dark complexion, initially demanded Rs 1 crore from Philip. When she resisted, the intruder viciously attacked her, injuring her wrists and hand in the process.

The commotion triggered the nanny, Junu, to raise an alarm. Upon hearing the cries, Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan rushed to the scene to confront the attacker. In an attempt to protect his family, Saif confronted the assailant but was brutally injured during the struggle. He sustained multiple cuts, including injuries to his neck, shoulder, back, and wrist.

Another staff member, Geeta, also tried to intervene, suffering minor injuries in the process. The police investigation reveals that the intruder, who had entered the building earlier that night without forcefully breaking in, managed to escape from the scene through the staircase.

Suspected attacker caught on CCTV footage

CCTV footage, recorded at 2:33 AM, clearly shows the intruder’s face as he descends the stairs of the building, wearing a brown collared t-shirt and a red scarf or 'gamcha'. The footage has since gone viral, and police are now examining it closely, hoping it will provide crucial leads to identify the attacker.

Saif Ali Khan’s injury was severe, with a knife lodged in his spine, requiring immediate surgery at Lilavati Hospital to remove it. His representatives later issued a statement confirming that the incident was an attempted burglary.

A police probe is underway, with the crime branch joining local authorities in investigating the attack. Preliminary investigations suggest that the intruder may have sneaked into Khan’s residence earlier in the night without breaking in.

An FIR has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including robbery with intent to cause grievous hurt, armed robbery, and house trespass at night, with further investigation ongoing.

'No bloodstains on hands and clothes'

The internet has been set abuzz after CCTV footage showing the alleged attacker of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan escaping through the staircase of his Bandra apartment building went viral.

The footage, which clearly captures the suspect glancing at the CCTV camera, has raised a flurry of questions online, with many users asking, “How come there are no visible bloodstains?” This speculation stems from the fact that Khan was grievously injured during the attack, with a piece of the knife lodged in his spine.

"With such a serious injury, wouldn’t there be some blood on the stairs or the attacker’s clothes?" one user commented on Twitter. "How did he manage to escape without any sign of struggle or blood?" another asked.

"It feels as if this guy is being made to enact a drama after adjusting the date and time of the CCTV footage, just to fool people. He entered a celebrity's house and is seen walking out so casually in front of the camera, without a mask. There's something very fishy about this," wrote another X user.

Another netizen said, "There is no blood on his hand.. if he stabs some one six times..he would have enough blood spots .. Mostly he would be running... Like jumping stairs not slowly going down.. So many wrongs."

How social media reacted to suspected attacker's CCTV footage

