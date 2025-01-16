Foot-powered flour mill from Ghaziabad wows visitors at Mahakumbh exhibition

A foot-powered flour mill from Ghaziabad is attracting attention at the Mahakumbh 2025 ODOP exhibition. It grinds fresh flour while providing a workout, making it a unique and eco-friendly alternative to electric mills. Pilgrims are eager to try the innovative machine and consider it for their homes.

At the ODOP (One District One Product) exhibition during Mahakumbh 2025, a foot-powered flour mill from a Ghaziabad engineering company is grabbing people's attention. This innovative product grinds fresh flour while offering a fitness workout for users.

The machine is providing free flour grinding services for devotees. Set up near the media center, the exhibition has attracted a large number of people eager to try out and experience this innovative mill. In just 20 minutes, it can grind 1 kilogram of wheat, maize, millet, or sorghum into fine flour.

Designed to function like a small home gym, the machine requires the user to pedal, which doubles as a workout. A representative from the Ghaziabad company explained, "This machine is designed for those who don’t have time for the gym or yoga. Women can easily use it at home to make fresh, healthy flour."

The machine is engineered so that whenever the user pedals, the raw grains placed in the mill are ground into flour. Resembling a bicycle, this foot-powered machine is an eco-friendly alternative to electric flour mills.

The machine has become a hot topic at the ODOP exhibition, with many pilgrims excited to try it out and planning to install it in their homes. Its simplicity and functionality make it stand out from other products at the exhibition. This innovative flour mill from Ghaziabad has set a new example of blending innovation with tradition at Mahakumbh 2025.

