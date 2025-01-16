Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, veteran actress Shilpa Shirodkar was eliminated just before the finale week. Her departure left fellow contestants Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena in tears, highlighting the strong bonds formed during the season. Karan, despite their past clashes, gifted Shilpa his medal, saying, 'You deserve this more than I do.' Vivian apologized for any misunderstandings, stating, 'I'm sorry if I ever hurt you.' With Shilpa's exit, the remaining contestants are set to compete for the coveted trophy in the upcoming grand finale.