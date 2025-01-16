BREAKING: 12 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

At least 12 Naxalites were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the dense forests of Bijapur district on Thursday morning, according to police officials.

The gunfight erupted around 9 a.m. during an anti-Naxalite operation involving a joint team of security personnel, said a senior police official. Personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of three districts, five battalions of the CRPF’s elite jungle warfare unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), and the 229th battalion of the CRPF participated in the operation.

The exchange of fire was intermittent and continued for several hours. “Further details are awaited as the situation is still unfolding,” the official added.

This operation follows another encounter on January 12, in which five Naxalites, including two women, were killed in the Madded police station area of Bijapur.

The recent confrontations come in the wake of the deadliest Naxal attack on security forces in Chhattisgarh in the past two years. Earlier this month, Naxals detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 60 to 70 kg, targeting a vehicle and killing eight security personnel along with a civilian driver in Bijapur district.

The region has witnessed intensified anti-Naxalite operations by security forces as part of efforts to curb insurgency in the area.

