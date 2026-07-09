The Madras High Court issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and the School Education Department after a plea alleged that workers of actor Vijay's party, TVK, celebrated his birthday in schools by involving children in political activities.

Madras HC Acts on Plea Against TVK's School Celebrations

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and the School Education Department, seeking their response to a petition alleging that workers of the Tamilaga Vetti Kazhagam (TVK) celebrated the birthday of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and party president C Joseph Vijay in educational institutions by involving school children and political activities.

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The petition was filed by V Kavi Ganesan, who sought directions to the authorities to strictly implement and enforce Rule 35(3) and Rule 35(4) of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Rules, 2023, to prevent political events from being held in educational institutions. According to the plea, TVK workers celebrated Vijay's birthday on June 22 in schools and allegedly encouraged children to raise political slogans, prompting the petitioner to seek judicial intervention to ensure educational institutions remain free from political activities. Taking note of the submissions, the High Court issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and the School Education Department and directed them to file their replies.

Widespread Birthday Events and Political Context

Vijay's birthday on June 22 was marked by celebrations across Tamil Nadu, including a large-scale fireworks display in Sivakasi organised by members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The hour-long pyrotechnic show drew hundreds of spectators and party supporters and was attended by actor Jai and State Minister Keerthana. The celebrations coincided with Vijay's 52nd birthday and came after his emergence as a prominent political leader in the state.

Vijay founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in 2024 and has since expanded the party's organisational presence across Tamil Nadu. Several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, also extended birthday wishes on social media, praising Vijay's leadership and political journey. Former Tamil Nadu CM and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin also wished for Vijay's continuous dedication to public service and well-being. (ANI)