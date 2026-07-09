UP CM Yogi Adityanath vows to turn Bundelkhand into a global industrial and defence hub, producing Brahmos missiles. He promised to reverse migration, creating jobs and making the region 'Heaven on Earth' through the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects in Banda, vowing to transform the region into "Heaven on Earth" by turning it into a global industrial and defence manufacturing hub. Addressing a massive public gathering at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Degree College grounds, the Chief Minister stated that Bundelkhand's future lies in its emergence as a premier industrial city under the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA). He asserted that the region would soon witness a complete reversal in migration patterns. "We will make Bundelkhand the 'Heaven on Earth.' In the future, youth won't migrate from here; instead, people from across the world will come to Bundelkhand for jobs. We are making this region a 'Defence Industrial Corridor' hub where Brahmos missiles will be produced. When India fires them, the enemy trembles," CM Yogi said, adding that the state has already freed 64,000 acres of land from the clutches of land mafias.

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From 'Dire Situation' to Development Expressway

Reflecting on the progress made over the last decade, the Chief Minister noted the stark contrast between the current era and the "dire situation" he encountered during his first visit 9.5 years ago. "When I first visited Bundelkhand 9.5 years ago, the situation was dire. PM Modi told me my first visit as CM should be to Bundelkhand. Back then, Bundelkhand was known for migration, thirst, and various mafias--Mining Mafia, Land Mafia, and the terror of dacoits. Even farmers were afraid to go to their fields. There was no connectivity, no water, and no jobs. Today, Bundelkhand is connected via the Expressway, and water is reaching every field and home. Now, when recruitment happens, youth from Banda get government jobs. This was once a dream; now it is reality," he said.

Scathing Attack on Previous SP Administration

Launching a scathing attack on the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) administration, CM Yogi accused the opposition of neglecting the state's heritage in favour of divisive politics. "There is a difference between BJP and others. BJP spends money on temple beautification and heritage preservation. During the Samajwadi Party's time, the same money was spent on graveyard (Kabristan) boundary walls. They love graveyards, so they oppose the Ram Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Dham," the Chief Minister alleged.

Highlighting Local Heritage and New Institutions

Highlighting the global recognition of local heritage, he mentioned that Banda's Shajjar stone is now being promoted under the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme. He credited the people for electing representatives like Prakash Dwivedi and Ramkesh Nishad, who prioritised development over the "looting and dacoity" that plagued the region before 2017.

"Bundelkhand now has a Medical College, Agricultural University, and Engineering College. This is only possible when you choose good representatives. If a mafia or dacoit wins, they kidnap traders and rob the poor. Before 2017, those responsible for protecting the state were looting it," CM Yogi said. (ANI)